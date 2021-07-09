Home WORLD NEWS Huawei Canada Media Statement
VANCOUVER, BC, July 9, 2021 /CNW/ – We respect the court’s ruling, but regret this outcome. Even though the court did not permit Ms Meng to introduce additional evidence, the new documents demonstrate clearly that HSBC, including its senior executives, were aware of Huawei’s relationship with Skycom and its business in Iran. It shows that the Unites State’s Record of the Case (ROC) and Supplemental ROCs are manifestly unreliable. The hearings will continue, and as always we support Ms Meng in her pursuit of justice and freedom.

