Huawei Band 6 Pro, smart display for kids, and more to launch this month – gizmochina

Huawei is expected to launch a handful of products this month. While most folks are looking forward to the arrival of the Huawei P50 series, a leak has revealed there are other interesting products coming too.

The Weibo account @菊厂影业Fans, known for Huawei-related leaks and news has some of the products the Chinese manufacturer has planned for launch this month. Among them are two wearables – the Huawei Band 6 Pro and the Huawei Children’s Watch 4X Pro.

We are surprised about the Band 6 Pro as it is coming just three months after the standard version was announced. However, the Children’s Watch 4X was released last July, so a successor is expected.

Huawei will also announce a smart display for kids, following in the footsteps of Amazon who unveiled a kids version of the Echo Show 5 back in May. Its Smart Screen (read smart TV) S series will also get a pro model while the Smart Screen X series will come in a new size.

The leaker adds that Huawei will not be announcing new notebooks this month. So, if you have been looking forward to new MateBook models, sorry to disappoint but that won’t be happening according to the source.

We do not know if all of these products will be announced together at one event or will have separate announcements. Once we have more details, we will let you know.

RELATED:

Huawei MatePad 11 to launch on July 6, with Snapdragon 865 and 120Hz display

Huawei Band 6 is coming to India this month and here is how much it may cost

Huawei Nova 8i specifications, renders officially revealed before July 7 launch

ALWAYS BE THE FIRST TO KNOW – FOLLOW US!