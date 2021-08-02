hsbc-is-set-to-report-half-year-2021-earnings-today-here’s-what-to-expect-–.

Pedestrians wearing protective masks walk past a logo displayed at a HSBC bank branch in the central district of Hong Kong.

HSBC is scheduled to release its financial report card for the first half of 2021 at 12 noon Hong Kong/Singapore time on Monday.

Analysts expect the Asia-focused bank to report a big jump in half-year profit from a recovering global economy and lower provisioning for potential bad loans.

The bank’s reported profit before tax for the January-to-June period is forecast to more than double to $9.45 billion compared with a year ago, according to analyst estimates compiled by the bank.

But revenue is expected to fall around 4.6% year-over-year to $25.52 billion, according to the estimates.

Investors will also be watching for any update on dividend payouts by the bank.

The London-headquartered bank said in February that it will not pay quarterly dividends this year. But Chief Financial Officer Ewen Stevenson told . in April that the lender will “look hard” at paying an interim dividend in the middle of the year.

HSBC shares in Hong Kong are up by around 1% in early trade Monday.