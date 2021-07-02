hpd-looking-for-man-they-say-sexually-assaulted-child-in-a-bathroom

-
Architectural Digest
11 Dreamy Candles to Capture Your Summer Mood
Get it now! If the thought if impromptu summer showers makes you feel giddy rather than disappointed, D.S. & Durga’s Concrete After Lighting candle will bring you a comparable joy from the comfort of your living room. Get it now! And for those more focused on home decor, Jam Labs’ Mookie candle satisfyingly resembles the perfect swirl on top of an ice cream cone (suitably, you can opt for Matcha color).
-
Reuters
Russia’s COVID-19 daily death toll climbs to new pandemic high
Russia registered a record number of daily COVID-19-related deaths on Friday amid a surge in cases across the world’s largest country that the authorities blame on the infectious Delta variant. It also reported 23,218 new infections in the last 24 hours, including 6,893 in Moscow. The Russian capital, the epicentre of the outbreak throughout the pandemic, is racing to repurpose hospitals to treat an influx of patients, Anastasiya Rakova, the city’s deputy mayor, said.
-
Associated Press
Boy Scouts of America reaches $850M agreement with victims
The Boy Scouts of America have reached an $850 million agreement with attorneys representing some 60,000 victims of child sex abuse in what could prove to be a pivotal moment in the organization’s bankruptcy case. The agreement filed in court by BSA attorneys late Thursday would mark one of the largest sums in U.S. history involving cases of sexual abuse. The filing, known as a restructuring support agreement, includes the BSA, abuse victims, local Boy Scouts councils and lawyers appointed to represent victims who might file future claims.
-
Autoblog
All 50 U.S. license plates, ranked from best to Michigan
American license plates are pretty darn interesting when you consider the drab white and yellow rectangles found in Europe. Now, for the record, the Northwest Territories have unquestionably the best license plate in North America, but 50 is already way too many things to create a list about, and I had to draw the line somewhere.
-
Oxygen
Texas Man Accused Of Shooting Ex-Wife While Children Slept Inside Home
The estranged husband of a Texas woman allegedly shot her multiple times while their children slept — just hours before the former couple was scheduled in court for a custody hearing this week. Aaron Bayne Wright, 42, is accused of breaking into Andrea Wright’s home, cutting her electricity, then shooting her four times while their four children were asleep inside the house, according to authorities. Wright’s current girlfriend, who wasn’t identified by authorities, is suspected to have accompan
-
Autoblog
Chevy has reportedly deep-sixed the Z06-powered Camaro Z/28
Chevrolet’s sixth-generation Camaro will not spawn a high-performance variant worthy of the Z/28 badge, according to a recent report. Its development has been canceled due in part to disappointing sales in the United States. Anonymous sources familiar with the contents of Chevrolet’s product pipeline told Motor Trend that the canned Z/28 would have received its own version of the naturally-aspirated, 5.5-liter V8 that will power the upcoming Corvette Z06.