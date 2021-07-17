hpd-arrests-man-accused-of-pulling-gun-on-driver-on-freeway

Reuters

UK to keep quarantine rules for travellers from France

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain said on Friday that it was scrapping a planned easing of coronavirus rules for travellers from France, which had been due to take effect on Monday, because of the continued presence of the Beta variant of COVID first identified in South Africa. Anyone arriving from France will have to quarantine at home or in other accommodation for five to 10 days, even if they are fully vaccinated against COVID, Britain’s health ministry said. This quarantine requirement will end as planned on Monday for fully vaccinated travellers from other countries in Britain’s ‘amber’ category of coronavirus risk, which includes most of Europe.