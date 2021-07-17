hpd-arrests-man-accused-of-pulling-gun-on-driver-on-freeway

-
The Telegraph
Holidays to France thrown into chaos as fully vaccinated Britons will need to quarantine
French summer holidays have been thrown into chaos as ministers announced they would reimpose rules requiring fully vaccinated Britons to quarantine. All tourists arriving back from the country from Monday will have to isolate at home for up to 10 days, reversing plans for an exemption for those who have had two shots. It comes amid mounting concern over the spread of the beta, previously known as the South African, variant, and fears it may be more resistant to the current vaccines. The announc
Associated Press
Mexican president calls for replacing state prosecutor
Mexico’s president issued a rare public call Friday for the country’s most violent state to replace its attorney general. The north-central state of Guanajuato saw more than 1,562 homicides in the first five months of 2021, more than any of Mexico’s other 31 states, despite only being the sixth largest in terms of population. State prosecutor Carlos Zamarripa has been in office about 12 years, during which time the state has become far more violent.
Associated Press Videos
Surgeon general: Health misinformation costs lives
U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy is calling for a national effort to fight misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines, urging tech companies, health care workers, and everyday Americans to do more to address an “urgent threat” to public health. (July 15)
Reuters
UK to keep quarantine rules for travellers from France
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain said on Friday that it was scrapping a planned easing of coronavirus rules for travellers from France, which had been due to take effect on Monday, because of the continued presence of the Beta variant of COVID first identified in South Africa. Anyone arriving from France will have to quarantine at home or in other accommodation for five to 10 days, even if they are fully vaccinated against COVID, Britain’s health ministry said. This quarantine requirement will end as planned on Monday for fully vaccinated travellers from other countries in Britain’s ‘amber’ category of coronavirus risk, which includes most of Europe.
Autoblog
Bono’s 1980 Mercedes-Benz has an interior that will give you vertigo
Long before he became an environmental activist, U2 lead singer Bono proudly drove around in a stately, V8-powered Mercedes-Benz 450 SEL. While he no longer owns the sedan, it retains the modifications he made shortly after buying it (including a sound system worthy of a night club) and it’s looking for a new owner in England. Bono, whose birth name is Paul Hewson, reportedly purchased the 450 SEL to celebrate the release of Boy, U2’s debut album.
Kiplinger
Your Spouse Wants a Divorce … Now What?!
Maybe it came as a shock, or perhaps you saw it coming a mile away. If you’re wondering what to do, take a look at the personal and financial talking points one divorce expert has come up with from discussions with her clients over the years.
Good Morning America
Demi Lovato shares makeup-free selfie, reveals when they feel ‘sexiest’
Demi Lovato revealed when and where they feel the “sexiest,” which just so happens to be mid-bubble bath, the singer said recently on social media. Lovato, who is a vocal supporter of body positivity, was praised by fans. While the singer’s 110 million followers called the singer “beautiful” and “inspiring,” others thanked Lovato for serving as a source of motivation to overcome their own insecurities.
Associated Press
Woman says her boat had problems before Iowa ride accident
A woman whose family went on an Iowa amusement ride shortly before an accident that killed an 11-year-old boy and critically injured his brother said Friday her boat also had problems floating properly and felt unsafe. Amber Estrada, 31, said the boat carrying her and her husband, their three children and nephew at times struck and dragged along the bottom of the manmade river on the Raging River ride at Adventureland Park in Altoona on July 3. Estrada, of Eagle Grove, Iowa, said her husband told her that he felt scared and wanted to get off the ride.