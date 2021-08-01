HP Pavilion Aero 13 With AMD Ryzen 7 5800U: Ultra-Light Laptops Gain Speed – Forbes

HP Pavilion Aero 13.

Credit: Hewlett-Packard



The HP Pavilion Aero 13 manifests an emerging trend of sub-2.5-pound laptops with zip.

tl;dr: The just-released HP Pavilion Aero 13, sporting an AMD Ryzen 7 5800U, is only 2.2 pounds but delivers good performance that rivals or exceeds larger laptops with the Intel Core i7-1185G7, a popular CPU for thin and light laptops.

This is a brief first-take review focused on performance.

Pros:

Extremely lightweight (full magnesium aluminum chassis)

Good performance for ultra-light laptop

Minimal chassis heat

Cons:

Speakers OK but not up to HP Spectre or EliteBook standards

Keyboard good enough but not as good as higher-end HP laptops

Performance: energy-efficient processor with pep

In my real-world* testing (see bottom notes), the HP Pavilion Aero 13 delivers performance that’s on par with or exceeds the widely-used Intel Core i7-1185G7, a processor typically used in bulkier laptops (e.g., over 2.6 pounds).

Synthetic benchmarks back this up. While single-core Cinebench R23 and Geekbench 5 are shy of the Core i7-1185G7, multicore handily beats the Intel CPU (via CPU Monkey as reference).

See these results: AMD Ryzen 7 5800U (HP Pavilion Aero 13) vs Core i7-1185G7 (Dell XPS 13 9310 et al).

It’s too early to say anything definitive about battery life. But I will say that after using it on battery over the course of two days, it goes a full working day (intermittent use throughout the day) without a recharge based on my usage scenarios*.

Design

It’s not easy to go back to a 2.8 or 3-pound laptop after you carry around the Pavilion Aero 13 and similar laptops like the Thinkpad X1 Nano (2 pounds).

I can’t overstate how important laptop weight is for road warriors. When I’m constantly pulling a laptop out of my bag, putting it back, then pulling it out again…if that’s done dozens — or more — times over the course of the day, you appreciate a laptop that weighs only 2.2 pounds.

What a 2-pound 12-inch MacBook could be

The Pavilion Aero 13 is in the same class of portability as the 2-pound 12-inch Retina MacBook (now discontinued). That laptop (I owned several iterations) was wonderfully light but slow and had lousy battery life to boot.

Imagine how fast a 12-inch MacBook could be today with an Apple M series processor? And imagine the battery life too! Today Apple could pull off a great 2-pound design with ease.

Ports: 1 USB-C

—HDMI (1)

—USB Type-A (2)

—USB Type-C (1)

Keyboard: no major complaints

You’re not getting the stellar keyboards on the HP EliteBook series but the key travel is good enough and useable for long stretches of typing.

Display: good (for this category of laptop)

The Pavilion Aero’s WUXGA (1,920-by-1,200) delivers higher resolution than the standard FHD (1,920-by-1,080) and the anti-glare is easy on the eyes.

Bright, high-resolution displays are a huge battery drain and a challenge for sub-2.5-pound laptops with smaller battery capacities. But HP has struck a happy medium: an above-average display and good battery life.

Specs: my HP Pavilion Aero 13

Processor / graphics: AMD Ryzen 7 5800U (up to 4.4 GHz, 16 MB L3 cache, 8 cores, 16 threads) + AMD Radeon Graphics

Display: 13.3″ diagonal, WUXGA (1,920-by-1,200), IPS, micro-edge, anti-glare, 400 nits

Memory: 16 GB DDR4-3200 MHz RAM

Storage: 512 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD (Intel)

Battery: 43 Wh Li-ion polymer

Biometrics: fingerprint reader

Camera: 720p HD

Weight: 2.2 pounds

Material: aluminum/magnesium

WiFi / Bluetooth: WiFi 6 / Bluetooth 5.2

Ports: 2 x USB-A, 1 x USB-C

Price: as shown above $989.99

——

NOTES:

*For me, “real world” is based on my usage scenario which includes running Google Chrome with 20+ tabs (the single biggest power drain), Firefox browser, Microsoft Office, Google Docs, social media, YouTube videos (in background playing music), CMS, video conferencing (e.g., Zoom, Microsoft Teams), Apple Music, benchmarking applications, and photo editing. Display brightness is typically set at over 70 percent. Laptop is run until it loses power.