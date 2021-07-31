HP leads increased Chromebook supply, holds 36 per cent of the market share – Republic World

Chromebook is a relatively new category of hybrid, dual-nature devices which serve the purpose of both a laptop and a smartphone. While the global demand for laptops has been on the rise, Chromebooks has emerged as one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. According to a report by a market research firm, the Chromebook market has seen a 75% year-on-year growth in the second quarter of 2021. Amidst the rise in demand, HP has captured the largest market share in supplying Chromebooks. Keep reading to know more about the report.

Chromebook market sees a 75% growth in the past year

According to a report by Canalys, Chromebook shipments increased up to 75% as compared to last year. As manufactures are investing more in the product category, they are getting results as well. The rise in demands and subsequent shipments has been dominated by HP, as the California based company has captured a 36.4% market. In Q2 2021, HP has sold over four million Chromebooks, which itself is a 115.7% year-on-year rise. Other companies securing top spots in Chromebook market domination are Lenovo (21% market share), Acer (15.7% market share), Dell and Samsung.

Integration of Chromebooks with the digital learning process is fueling the demand

Brian Lynch, a Research Analyst at Canalys says that Chromebook’s “growth streak has extended well beyond the height of the pandemic as they have cemented a healthy position across all end-user segments in the industry. Even as key markets like North America and Western Europe have seen schools begin to open up, shipments remain elevated as governments and education ecosystems plan for long-term integration of Chromebooks within digital learning processes.”

What are Chromebooks?

As stated earlier, Chromebooks are dual-nature devices that can be used both as a laptop and as a compact tablet. Chromebooks run on Google’s Chrome OS, which is extremely light on hardware and hence does not require heft specifications to run. Additionally, a user can access a plethora of applications that are available in the Google Play Store. Chromebooks are more affordable than a traditional laptop and can be used for both working and learning from home. To know more, click here.