Associated Press

Verstappen frustrated at losing more points on 1st-lap crash

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was quick to express his frustration after being taken out on the first lap of a Formula One race for the second straight time and losing the championship lead. “Again, taken out by a Mercedes,” Verstappen said after Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix. It meant that he conceded significant points and the overall lead to Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton heading into the midseason break.