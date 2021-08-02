-
-
-
Associated Press
Verstappen frustrated at losing more points on 1st-lap crash
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was quick to express his frustration after being taken out on the first lap of a Formula One race for the second straight time and losing the championship lead. “Again, taken out by a Mercedes,” Verstappen said after Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix. It meant that he conceded significant points and the overall lead to Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton heading into the midseason break.
-
Associated Press
Australia beats Germany 89-76 to sweep basketball pool
Australia views this as its time to finally be standing on the medal podium when the Olympics are over. “The whole country right now knows the desperation of this team, knows where this team’s at,” coach Brian Goorjian said. Patty Mills scored 24 points, Jock Landale added 18 and Australia pulled away Saturday for an 89-76 victory over Germany and an undefeated finish to group play.
-
Associated Press
Javier Báez hits 2-run homer in New York Mets debut
Javier Báez homered in his New York Mets debut Saturday night, a two-run shot that energized the home crowd at Citi Field against the Cincinnati Reds. The two-time All-Star launched a 1-2 cutter from starter Wade Miley to left field in the sixth inning for his 23rd homer of the season, trimming New York’s deficit to 4-3. Báez took a long look at his drive at home plate and tossed his bat aside before circling the bases.
-
Associated Press
Italy advances to Olympic quarterfinals, tops Nigeria 80-71
Italy is headed back to the Olympic quarterfinals. Nigeria is going home, its Olympic experience not what it wanted on multiple levels. Nicolo Melli scored 15 points, Nico Mannion had 14 and Italy used a 14-0 run in the fourth quarter to rally and beat Nigeria 80-71 in the Group B finale for both teams on Saturday.
-
Axios
Elaine Thompson-Herah breaks 33-year Olympic record in 100m race
Jamaican runner Elaine Thompson-Herah won gold in the 100-meter race on Saturday with a time of 10:61 seconds, setting a new Olympic record.Driving the news: The Jamaican runners swept the podium with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in second and Shericka Jackson taking the bronze. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThompson-Herah’s race time broke a 33-year-old Olympic record of 10.62. She also defended the Olympic title she won in 2016.S
-
Associated Press
Mahomes impressed by new Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon
Just one week into training camp and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes sees a potential new member of Kansas City’s Legion of Zoom in running back Jerick McKinnon. “I think he’s going to be a playmaker,” Mahomes said of the eight-year veteran entering his first season in Kansas City. McKinnon had other options before choosing a one-year deal worth $990,000 with the Chiefs.