how-will-nigerians-feel?-governor-wike-reacts-to-his-alleged-plan-to-join-apc

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has denied having talks with the leadership of the APC to perfect his defection to the party

Bello Matawalle, the governor of Zamfara state along with the key stakeholders in the PDP had moved to the leading party on Tuesday, June 29

Wike, however, noted that he would remain in the PDP as he lambasted the governors and other members of the party who defected to the APC

Port Harcourt, Rivers – Amid speculations that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has opened talks with some governors elected under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has ruled out any possible defection.

In an exclusive interview with Channels TV Wike also lambasted the PDP governors who defected to the ruling party.

Governor Nyesom Wike has ruled out his alleged plan to join APC. Credit: Nyesom Wike.

. had reported that Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state moved to the APC on Tuesday, June 29, less than two months after his Cross River counterpart Ben Ayade dumped the PDP.

Reacting to his alleged plan to dump his party, Governor Wike, who is a strong critic of the APC, maintains that it is unthinkable for him to leave the main opposition party.

He said:

“It is not something to be discussed. How would any Nigerian feel that tomorrow I am discussing with the APC.”

APC has nothing to offer

Governor Wike also scolded governors and other members of the PDP who have joined the country’s leading party for being fearful and intimidated by the APC.

He insisted that the APC has nothing on offer for him to move to their camp, adding that the defectors had no reason to join another party.

Wike noted:

“This people, because of one thing or the other, are trying to hide their inadequacies and inefficiencies and ensure that the government at the centre protects them. And they are always afraid.”

Governor Wike claimed those welcoming the decamped politicians to the APC have failed in delivering quality governance to their people, saying his main preoccupation at the moment is giving the right leadership to the south-south state.

PDP lambastes APC for poaching its state governors

Meanwhile, . had previously reported that the PDP on Tuesday, June 29, slammed the APC governors and the federal government for poaching PDP governors amid the growing insecurity in the country.

It was reported that the party said instead of focusing on the current challenges of Nigeria, APC is focused on politicking and wooing PDP governors.

The PDP national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus made the comment while addressing journalists in Abuja after the defection of Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle to the APC.

