how-we-got-to-tokyo-2020-despite-a-global-pandemic

How we got to the Tokyo Olympics amid a global pandemic
By Sana Noor Haq and George Ramsay, CNN
Tokyo 2020 is truly shaping up to be an Olympics like we’ve never seen before, notably the spectator ban which the International Olympic Committee says is the first time ever that a host city will not actually have spectators watching the event. Nearly eight out of 10 (78%) people in Japan also say the Olympics should not go ahead as scheduled, according to a recent Ipsos Mori survey. Despite the Games being delayed and that degree of public opposition, here’s a timeline of how Tokyo 2020 finally came to be staged.
After a vote that took place in Buenos Aires, Tokyo is announced as the host of the 2020 Olympics, ahead of Istanbul and Madrid. It will be the second time that Tokyo has hosted the Summer Games, having previously done so in 1964.
NBC agrees to pay $7.7 billion to broadcast the games through to 2032, extending a current deal running up to the Tokyo Olympics. The 2032 Olympics will be the 23rd to be broadcast by NBC.
The IOC adds five sports to the Games; skateboarding, karate, surfing, sports climbing and baseball / softball will all feature at Tokyo 2020.
The names for the mascots of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, Miraitowa and Someity respectively, are revealed. Miraitowa combines the Japanese words mirai and towa, meaning future and eternity. Someity is named after Someiyoshino, the cherry blossom variety, and also echoes the English phrase “so mighty”.
Exactly one year from the opening ceremony, the Tokyo 2020 medals are revealed. Melded from copper and zinc found in donated cellphones and other electronics, the medals have a pebble-like appearance and measure 8.5 centimeters in diameter.
Crafted with inspiration from Japanese architecture and the environment, Kengo Kuma’s 68,000-seat stadium in Tokyo is inaugurated. It cost 157 billion yen ($1.4 billion) and is scheduled to host the opening and closing ceremonies for the Olympics and Paralympics, as well as football matches and various track-and-field events during the Games.
Cases of an unknown viral pneumonia in Wuhan, China, are first reported to the World Health Organization. The cases occurred between December 12 and December 29, according to Wuhan Municipal Health, but the virus was unknown at the time. On January 7, Chinese authorities identify the virus as a novel coronavirus, and four days later the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission announces the first death caused by coronavirus.
The lighting ceremony of the Olympic flame takes place in Olympia, Greece. Due to concerns over coronavirus transmission, the audience is kept small. The relay, scheduled to travel to all 47 prefectures of Japan over 121 days from March 26, is suspended the next day amid coronavirus concerns.
With the coronavirus outbreak continuing to spread across the globe, Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the IOC agree to postpone the Olympics until 2021, clarifying that the event will still be dubbed Tokyo 2020.
The IOC announces new dates for the Tokyo Olympics, which will be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021. The new dates for the Paralympic Games are August 24 to September 5, 2021.
As the coronavirus pandemic shows few signs of abating, Olympic organizers propose plans for a scaled-down event in Tokyo, which includes cutting down the number of officials by 10-15%, reducing invitations for both the opening and closing ceremonies, and offering shorter opening periods for training venues.
The organizing committee says the postponed Games are set to cost $2.8 billion more than initially projected, bringing the total cost of hosting the Games to $15.4 billion with an extra $900 million for pandemic countermeasures.
The IOC tells CNN that a report in the Times of London, citing an unnamed senior member of the ruling coalition, that the Games are set to be canceled due to Covid-19 are “categorically untrue,” with the Japanese government corroborating the same message.
Less than six weeks before the Olympic torch relay is due to begin in Fukushima to showcase the region’s recovery from a catastrophic nuclear disaster a decade ago, the Japanese prefecture is rocked by a 7.1 magnitude earthquake.
For athletes, the past year has been beset with uncertainty. Husband and wife Tyrone Smith and Sandi Morris tell CNN about the challenges of navigating the “purgatory” of a postponed Olympics, and how they are holding out on dreams of competing at their first Games as a married couple.
Tokyo 2020 organizers announce that international spectators will be refused entry into Japan for this summer’s Olympic and Paralympic Games to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission.
The Tokyo Olympic torch relay begins. Members of the Japan women’s football team began the 121-day journey, which passes through 859 locations before culminating in the opening ceremony on July 23.
A petition calling for the cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics garners 350,000 signatures in nine days, reflecting the public opposition to the event as a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections sweeps Japan.
Amid growing concerns over the viability of holding Tokyo 2020 during a global pandemic, Hiroshi Mikitani, CEO of top Japanese e-commerce company Rakuten, tells CNN Business that hosting the Olympics amounts to a “suicide mission”.
Tokyo venues for the pandemic-delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics will not have spectators due to the city’s coronavirus state of emergency through the Games, the
Even as athletes arrived for the Olympics, some were soon to discover that they wouldn’t be able to compete. Czech beach volleyball players Markéta Sluková-Nausch and Barbora Hermannova were both ruled out of the Games as the European team grappled with Covid-19 after they landed in Tokyo. Sluková-Nausch’s positive test result was announced on July 22 , as she became the fifth member of the Czech Olympic team to have tested positive for Covid-19 in Tokyo.
“We cried, then we swore, then we cried again,” said Sluková-Nausch, whose positive test also rules out her playing partner Hermannová from the Games.
“I am just hoping that no other athletes will follow us, because I think that something like this is a nightmare for any athlete, for any Olympian, who gets this far, this close to the Olympic competition,” added Sluková-Nausch.
The Olympics Opening Ceremony officially kicked off the Games, with US First Lady Jill Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron attending the event. As Japan continued to report record Covid-19 cases, athletes from over 200 countries paraded in a near-empty stadium. Some teams are practiced social distancing while others didn’t. Ahead of the opening ceremony’s start, protesters took to the streets of Tokyo to voice their opposition to the staging of the Olympics in Japan.
