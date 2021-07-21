Home WORLD NEWS How vulnerable are we to spying technology?
How vulnerable are we to spying technology?

Journalists, activists and even world leaders may have been targeted by Israeli firm NSO’s Pegasus spyware.

21 Jul 2021

According to the Guardian, the leak contains a list of more than 50,000 numbers that are believed to be of interest to clients of NSO since 2016 [File: Reuters]

Israeli spyware used to target journalists, activists: Report

The reports say ‘authoritarian governments’ abused software sold by private Israeli firm to hack cellphones worldwide.

Macron's phone number was among about 50,000 believed to have been identified as people of interest since 2016 by clients of the Israeli firm NSO, a report says [File: Philippe Wojazer/EPA] (Reuters)

France’s Macron among potential Pegasus spyware targets: Report

Phone number of French president was identified as potential target for surveillance on behalf of Morocco, report says.

At least two serving ministers in the Modi government also feature in the leaked database [File: Adnan Abidi/Reuters]

India’s PM Modi accused of ‘treason’ over Pegasus spyware scandal

Indian PM attacked after revelations that dozens of Indians were potential targets of snooping by Israeli-made spyware.

