How Two Tigers are redefining Nigeria’s music scene – Guardian

Oguro Ibos and Jimoh Abiodun, jointly known as Two Tigers, are looking to redefine the Nigerian music scene.

The name Two Tigers may not quite ring a bell in some parts of the Nigerian music industry but for Oguro Ibos and Prince Jimoh Abiodun, the world is theirs to conquer musically.

Both graduates of the famous Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, in Edo state, Ibos, also known as Zilly Tiger, and Abiodun, better known as Zeel Tiger, say there is much to expect from them in the years to come.

Their grip on the nation’s entertainment industry is underscored by the collaboration they had with Jaywon a few years ago. With that unique collabo, more is fated to come the duo’s way in the future.

Like most people in diverse fields, 2020 wasn’t the best of years for Two Tigers owing to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only were they unable to crack their lyrics as they often do, but the Tigers also couldn’t connect physically with their fans.

“2020 was good but not really too cool. Because we lost opportunities for many shows and interviews,” they recalled, even as they expressed optimism of the return of normalcy.

They have released such hits as Conquer, Shakara, More Money, and Suwe, with a promise of more to come. Although, not residents in their country of birth, doing music is a life they signed up for since their days at the Ambrose Alli University campus.

Apart from music, the Tigers enjoy playing football in their spare time and are committed to churning out hits after hits for the delight of their teeming fans across the world.