How to Write a Perfect Poem For Natsuki in Doki Doki Literature Club Plus – Screen Rant

Team Salvato has released their first extension to their breakthrough game with Doki Doki Literature Club Plus. With 6 new side stories and tons of new unlockable content, players have lots of new content to look forward to with the four girls of the Literature Club. If players have a specific girl they want to spend time with, writing poems they like is an important part of impressing them.

Natsuki is the stubbornly cute manga-loving member of the Literature Club. For players who want to play Natsuki’s route and side stories, they’ll have to write poems she’ll enjoy. Here are all the words to use to write a perfect poem for Natsuki in Doki Doki Literature Club Plus.

How to Write Poems for Natsuki in Doki Doki Literature Club

Throughout the game, players will be tasked with writing poems to present at the next Literature Club meeting. In these sections, there will be a list of words players can choose from to write their poem. Natsuki prefers sweet and cutesy words, so it should be easy to weed out which words she’ll like most. Here are all the words in the game that Natsuki favors:

Anger, Anime, Blanket, Boop, Bouncy, Bubbles, Bunny, Candy, Cheeks, Chocolate, Clouds, Cute, Doki-Doki, Email, Fantasy, Fluffy, Games, Giggle, Hair, Hop, Headphones, Heartbeat, Jump, Jumpy, Lipstick, Kawaii, Kiss, Kitty, Lollipop, Marshmallow, Melody, Milk, Mouse, Nibble, Nightgown, Papa, Parfait, Peace, Pink, Playground, Poof, Pout, Pure, Puppy, Ribbon, Swimsuit, Shiny, Shopping, Skipping, Socks, Spinning, Sticky, Strawberry, Sugar, Summer, Twirl, Waterfall, Whisper, Whistle, Valentine, Vanilla.

Using mostly words from this list will create a poem Natsuki will like. However, making a poem with exclusively these words will make a ‘Perfect’ poem for Natsuki, and grant players the “Perfect! Natsuki” achievement. On the other hand, using more brooding and serious words that Yuri likes will make a poem Natsuki won’t be a fan of.

Players can also find lists of every girl’s favorite words by looking through the game files themselves. After opening the game files, selecting the “game” folder, and opening the text file called “poemwords.txt”, players will be able to see a list of Sayori’s, Natsuki’s, and Yuri’s favorite poem words. Doing this will make it easy for players to check what words to use for their favorite girl.

While choosing the right words can be a little bit confusing at first, knowing what types of words each girl likes should make it easy to write a poem they’ll enjoy. Writing poems for her and choosing the right dialogue options will let players go down Natsuki’s game route, so players who love the cutest member of the Literature Club should make sure they’re writing poems that’ll woo her over!

