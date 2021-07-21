how-to-watch-the-olympics:-tv,-streaming-for-2020-tokyo-games

After a year’s delay and a rocky run-up due to COVID-19, the Tokyo Olympics have arrived at last. Here’s how to watch the Games, both live and delayed. You’ll need to make sure you know the location of your NBC family of channels, and you may need to download an app or streaming service or two, but this is 2021. You’re used to that already.
The time difference between Tokyo and the United States makes live viewing a bit of a challenge. Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of the United States’ Eastern time zone and 16 hours ahead of the Pacific, meaning that a prime-time event in Tokyo will take place before the East Coast starts work and before the West Coast even wakes up. But with a little planning, coffee and daytime naps, you can catch the events as they happen.
Where to Watch
NBC has the rights to the Olympics, and will be showing the Games on its entire broadcast slate: NBC, NBCSN, USA, ., the Olympic Channel, the Golf Channel, Telemundo and NBC Universo. The full schedule of TV listings is here.
Online, the Games will stream on the NBC Sports app, NBCOlympics.com, and Peacock. The streaming schedule is here.
The Opening Ceremony
Although the Games have already begun, the official Opening Ceremony doesn’t take place until Friday night, Tokyo time. It will be broadcast live starting at 7 a.m. Eastern on NBC, and streaming live on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. NBC will also replay the festivities in prime time.
Events by Day
There will be 339 medal events over 41 sports, so there will be plenty of opportunities to see hardware being distributed. New events this year will include 3-on-3 basketball, karate, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing.
Softball, soccer and shooting will start before the Opening Ceremony. All other sports kick into gear starting Friday, July 23, with the first medals being awarded in a range of events starting Saturday. For a day-by-day calendar of events, go here.
Events by Sport
All sports at the Olympics are notable, but here’s a rundown of some of the best-known:
Basketball
When to watch: July 24-Aug. 8
Where to watch: ., NBC Sports, NBC Olympics, Peacock
Gymnastics
When to watch: July 23-Aug. 23
Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics, Peacock
Swimming
When to watch: July 24-Aug. 4
Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics, Peacock
Track and Field
When to watch: July 29-Aug. 7
Where to watch: ., NBC Olympics
Soccer
When to watch: July 24-Aug. 7
Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics, Peacock
Beach volleyball
When to watch: July 23-Aug. 6
Where to watch: ., NBC Olympics
Skateboarding
When to watch: July 24-Aug. 4
Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Diving
When to watch: July 25-Aug. 7
Where to watch: ., NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Surfing
When to watch: July 24-31
Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
