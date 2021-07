How to watch Rainbow Six Mexico Major 2021: Streams, schedule, results, teams – Dexerto

The Rainbow Six August 2021 Major is heading to Mexico. 16 of the world’s best Siege teams are duking it out for $500,000, as well as Six Invitational points for 2022. We’ve got everything you need to know right here.

$500,000 is up for grabs, as well as crucial SI points, at the Six Mexico 2021 Major

16 of the world’s best teams, including Six Invitational 2021 champions NiP, are in attendance

The champion will be crowned on August 22

After Siege returned to LAN at the Six Invitational 2021, the big events keep on coming with the quarterly Six Major.

This time it’s taking place in Mexico City, with 16 teams duking it out for the title. It’s also a chance to nab some Six Invitational points ahead of February’s big dance.

With the safety and well-being of everybody involved a priority for Ubisoft, strict sanitary measures will also be in place.



Kirill Bashkirov for Ubisoft Ninjas in Pyjamas will be looking to extend their 2021 hot-streak at the Six August 2021 Major.

Rainbow Six Mexico Major 2021: stream

Like always, all the matches will be streamed on the Rainbow Six Twitch channel.

All the groups will be running simultaneously, so if the match you want to watch isn’t on the main channel, be sure to check out the Bravo channel too. We’ve embedded both for your convenience.

Rainbow Six Mexico Major 2021: schedule & results

Prize pool & final placements

Placement Team Prize Money (USD) SI Points 1 TBD $200,000 375 2 TBD $80,000 300 3-4 TBD $40,000 230 TBD 5-8 TBD $20,000 165 TBD TBD TBD 9-12 TBD $10,000 105 TBD TBD TBD 13-16 TBD $5,000 50 TBD TBD TBD

Group Stage: August 16 — August 18

Day 1: August 16

Group A Match PT ET BST BDS vs CYCLOPS 8AM 11AM 4PM BDS vs Team oNe 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM Soniqs vs Team oNe 2PM 5PM 10PM Soniqs vs CYCLOPS 3:30PM 6:30PM 11:30PM

Group B Match PT ET BST NAVI vs Knights 8AM 11AM 4PM NAVI vs Spacestation 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM FURIA vs Knights 2PM 5PM 10PM FURIA vs Spacestation 3:30PM 6:30PM 11:30PM

Group C Match PT ET BST DarkZero vs G2 Esports 11AM 2PM 5PM DarkZero vs NiP 12:30PM 3:30PM 8:30PM DAMWON vs G2 Esports 5PM 8PM 1AM DAMWON vs NiP 6:30PM 9:30PM 2:30AM

Group D Match PT ET BST Liquid vs TSM 11AM 2PM 5PM Liquid vs Empire 12:30PM 3:30PM 8:30PM Invictus vs TSM 5PM 8PM 1AM Invictus vs Empire 6:30PM 9:30PM 2:30AM

Day 2: August 17

Group A Match PT ET BST Team oNe vs CYCLOPS 8AM 11AM 4PM Soniqs vs BDS 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM BDS vs Team oNe 2PM 5PM 10PM Soniqs vs CYCLOPS 3:30PM 6:30PM 11:30PM

Group B Match PT ET BST NAVI vs FURIA 8AM 11AM 4PM Spacestation vs Knights 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM FURIA vs Knights 2PM 5PM 10PM NAVI vs Spacestation 3:30PM 6:30PM 11:30PM

Group C Match PT ET BST DAMWON vs DarkZero 11AM 2PM 5PM NiP vs G2 Esports 12:30PM 3:30PM 8:30PM DarkZero vs G2 Esports 5PM 8PM 1AM NiP vs DAMWON 6:30PM 9:30PM 2:30AM

Group D Match PT ET BST Empire vs TSM 11AM 2PM 5PM Liquid vs Invictus 12:30PM 3:30PM 8:30PM Liquid vs Empire 5PM 8PM 1AM TSM vs Invictus 6:30PM 9:30PM 2:30AM

Day 3: August 18

Group A Match PT ET BST BDS vs CYCLOPS 8AM 11AM 4PM BDS vs Soniqs 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM Team oNe vs Soniqs 2PM 5PM 10PM Team oNe vs CYCLOPS 3:30PM 6:30PM 11:30PM

Group B Match PT ET BST Knights vs Spacestation 8AM 11AM 4PM Knights vs NAVI 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM FURIA vs Spacestation 2PM 5PM 10PM FURIA vs NAVI 3:30PM 6:30PM 11:30PM

Group C Match PT ET BST G2 Esports vs DAMWON 11AM 2PM 5PM G2 Esports vs NiP 12:30PM 3:30PM 8:30PM DarkZero vs NiP 5PM 8PM 1AM DarkZero vs DAMWON 6:30PM 9:30PM 2:30AM

Group D Match PT ET BST TSM vs Liquid 11AM 2PM 5PM TSM vs Empire 12:30PM 3:30PM 8:30PM Invictus vs Empire 5PM 8PM 1AM Invictus vs Liquid 6:30PM 9:30PM 2:30AM

Playoffs: August 20 — August 22

Day 1: August 20

Quarterfinals Match PT ET BST TBD vs TBD 7AM 10AM 3PM TBD vs TBD 9AM 12PM 5PM TBD vs TBD 12PM 3PM 8PM TBD vs TBD 3PM 6PM 11PM

Day 2: August 21

Semifinals Match PT ET BST TBD vs TBD 7AM 10AM 3PM TBD vs TBD 9AM 12PM 5PM

Day 3: August 22

Grand Final Match PT ET BST TBD vs TBD 9AM 12PM 5PM

Rainbow Six Mexico Major 2021: teams





A total of 16 teams will meet to compete in the Six Mexico Major 2021. Below is a full list of all the teams that have qualified, their region, and their players.

Most notably, both Six Invitational 2021 grand finalists, Ninjas in Pyjamas and Team Liquid, will be in attendance.

However, powerhouses like APAC’s Fnatic and LATAM’s FaZe Clan failed to qualify.

Region Team Players NA Spacestation Gaming ThinkingNade, Rampy, Bosco, Fultz, Hotancold NA TSM Achieved, Merc, Beaulo, Geometrics, Chala NA Susquehanna Soniqs supr, Gryxr, Yeti, Rexen, kanzen NA DarkZero Esports Hyper, Ecl9pse, njr, BC, Panbazou Europe Team Empire ShepparD, JoyStiCK, Scyther, Dan, Always Europe G2 Esports CTZN, Virtue, Kayak, Hungry, Jonka Europe Natus Vincere Saves, Doki, Blurr, Nathan, Secretly Europe BDS Esport Shaiiko, Renshiro, RaFaLe, Elemzje, BriD LATAM Ninjas in Pyjamas Kamikaze, Psycho, julio, Muzi, pino LATAM Team oNe eSports Lagonis, KDS, Neskin, Alem4o, Levy LATAM Team Liquid nesk, xS3xyCake, Paluh, psk1, HSnamuringa LATAM FURIA Esports h1ghs, LENDA, Miracle, Fntzy, R4re APAC CYCLOPS athlete gaming Anitun, SuzuC, gatorada, BlackRay, Ayagator APAC Knights Dino, Hayward, Jsh, Juicy, Sageon APAC DAMWON Gaming CATsang, yass, Woogiman, coted, RIN APAC Invictus Gaming Lunarmetal, HysteRiX, SpeakEasy, jrdn, Jo

