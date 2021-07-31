How To Watch Netflix On Nintendo Switch – GameSpot

The Nintendo Switch has been out for over four years, has two models already and a third on the way (Switch OLED), but it’s still lacking in the home media department. Amazingly, the Switch is missing the most ubiquitous streaming service: Netflix. Nintendo has never commented on the omission, despite hosting apps for Hulu, Funimation, and YouTube on the eShop. And with Netflix now gone from the Wii U and 3DS, Netflix isn’t supported on any Nintendo console–at least not officially. If you’re dead set on watching Netflix on your Nintendo Switch, it’s still possible to do so with a workaround. Here are the steps you need to take to watch Netflix on Nintendo Switch.

Disclaimer: Getting Netflix on your Nintendo Switch requires you to install unofficial software, which comes with risks such as bricking your system or getting banned from online services by Nintendo. Additionally, this method won’t work for all Switch users, including those who have a Switch Lite.

How to watch Netflix on Nintendo Switch

The only way to get Netflix running on Nintendo Switch is to add Android OS to your Switch. With Android OS, you’ll have access to the Google Play Store, which obviously opens the door to installing Netflix as well as Android games and other apps.

There are multiple things to consider before doing this, though. First and foremost, you are hacking your Switch by adding Android 10. By doing this, you expose yourself to multiple risks, including completely rendering your Switch inoperable if you make a mistake. Nintendo also has a tendency to ban users from online services if it discovers you hacked your Switch. That would mean you lose access to online multiplayer and the Switch eShop.

Mysteriously, the Netflix app isn’t available on the Nintendo Switch eShop.

Installing Android on Nintendo Switch

Before you even get started with installing Android on Switch, you have to find out if your Nintendo Switch can be hacked. You can run your serial number through this site to see if it’s possible. Many Nintendo Switch consoles and every single Nintendo Switch Lite are invulnerable to exploits at this time. If your Switch isn’t hackable, then watching Netflix on it simply isn’t possible at this time.

If you’re fine with the risks and your Switch is hackable, you can follow the installation steps outlined in this XDA Developers forum post. It’s not an incredibly complicated process, but you do have to be a bit tech savvy to do it. You’ll also need a high-speed microSD card with at least 16GB of storage as well as a USB-C cable to connect from your Switch to your PC.

Running Android (and watching Netflix) on Nintendo Switch

Once you install Android on Nintendo Switch, you will effectively turn your console into an Android tablet. That said, you can still boot the console with the original operating system to play Switch games. When booted in Android mode, though, you have access to the Google Play Store. You’ll be able to install Netflix as well as other Android apps.

While it would obviously be great if the Switch supported Netflix natively, tinkerers who are okay with the risks can turn their Switch into an Android device capable of running Netflix and a whole lot more. The whole lot more is what makes running Android on Switch such an interesting endeavor. It opens up the possibility to play a vast library of different games, from native Android titles to even PC games via Steam Link streaming. You can also use your Switch for web browsing, email, and productivity with Android installed.