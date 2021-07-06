How to watch Monsters at Work online: release time, episode schedule and more – Tom’s Guide

Monsters at Work release time and more Release time: 3 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 7



Next episodes: Wednesdays at (3 a.m. ET)



Cast: Billy Crystal, John Goodman, Ben Feldman, Mindy Kaling, Henry Winkler, Lucas Neff, Alanna Ubach



Developer/Exec. Producer: Bobs Gannaway



Episodes: 10

Few want to go to work, but we’re excited to watch Monsters at Work online this week. Disney’s bringing back Mike and Sulley’s world of Monstropolis as we learn about what it’s like to be a new employee at Monsters, Incorporated. But Monsters at Work shows that the world’s changing and scaring is so 2020.

The series will track the early career of young monster Tylor Tuskmon (voiced by Ben Feldman of Superstore), who thrived at Monsters University as a scarer. Unfortunately for Tylor, he’s got to become a Jokester, and that won’t be easy. Before he can re-route his path, he’ll have to spend time with the misfit monsters in the mechanics team.

Since Mike and Sulley will appear, but not have the focus of the show on them, we’re hoping that Monsters at Work manages to capture the same senses of imagination and whimsy. The cast is nothing to scoff at, as Feldman is joined by Mindy Kaling (as Val) and the Fonz himself Henry Winkler (as Fritz).

Recurrent and returning cast members from Monsters, Inc. include Bonnie Hunt as Ms. Flint, Pixar regular John Ratzenberger as Yeti and Jennifer Tilly as Celia Mae. Aisha Tyler joins the cast as Millie Tuskmon.

How to watch Monsters at Work on Disney Plus

Monsters at Work clocks in very, very early on Disney Plus.

The show’s first two episodes debut at 3 a.m. ET, and subsequent episodes will follow at that same time every Wednesday.

How to watch Monsters at Work internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it’s not going to be tough to get access.

Monsters at Work reviews

Rolling Stone’s TV critic Alan Sepinwall gave Monsters at Work a 3.5/5 star review and notes that Monsters at Work “is a clever inversion of the plot of Monsters University” and states that “Mike and Sulley don’t need to be part of Monsters at Work, but they’re fine, and the show around them is a promising enough start for this new phase of the brand’s existence.”

Nick Harley at Den of Geek writes “Monsters at Work feels more like the TV spinoffs of popular Disney movies of yesteryear that used to populate the Disney Channel more than a proper extension of the Pixar property.” His 3/5 star review concludes by saying “Though it isn’t Pixar, it still may end up being something serviceable.”

ComicBook.com’s Charlie Ridgely is more taken with the series, rating it 4/5 and claiming Monsters at Work “does an excellent job of recapturing the spirit of the original movie while creating something unique and exciting for the franchise.”

Monsters at Work episodes schedule

This week we get more Monsters at Work episodes than later weeks will provide.

The series is 10 episodes long, and will conclude on September 1. No word yet as to whether or not Monsters at Work will get a second season.