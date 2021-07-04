How to watch Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular: Free live online streaming options, The Jonas Brothers – cleveland.com

Celebrate Independence Day by watching the 45th “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular” live on NBC tonight starting at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific (7 p.m. Central and Mountain). The show features a 25-minute fireworks display as well as a drone light show honoring Team USA.

WATCH FOR FREE: FuboTV (free 7-day trial) and Hulu + Live TV (free 7-day trial).

The show also features performances by some of the biggest names in music including The Jonas Brothers (who recorded their performance last week in Cleveland), Coldplay, Blake Shelton, OneRepublic and more.

How to stream the show online?

While the show will broadcast live on NBC starting at 8 p.m. Eastern on Sunday night, free online options are available for cord cutters too. FuboTV has a one-week free trial for new subscribers. Hulu + Live TV also offers a free 7-day trial to new subscribers (see sites for regional restrictions). Sling’s blue package includes NBC (in select markets only) and is $10 for the first month. While not live, you can also see the show the next day on the Peacock app.

What channel is NBC on?

You can find which channel it is by using the channel finders here: Cox, WoW, Verizon Fios, AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, DIRECTV and Dish.