How To Watch HBO Max Episodes On Snapchat With Friends – Screen Rant

The latest app to gain Snap Mini support is HBO Max, allowing users to watch and chat about pilot episodes together right in the Snapchat app.

Snapchat users can watch HBO Max content with their friends, thanks to Snap Mini support. First introduced earlier in the year, Snap Minis allow the use of third-party apps for increased functionality, such as study preparation through Tembo, meditation with Headspace, and even the option to buy concert tickets. Over the past year, virtual watch parties have also become more common, a result of the number of people having to spend more time at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

HBO Max is a popular streaming service that offers a wide range of content, and adds new content each month. Snapchat, on the other hand, is a popular app for taking selfies and videos with fun filters, and for sharing them with friends. Snapchatters can also direct message each other within the app, whether on a one-on-one basis or as part of a group chat. There’s also the ability to pin a conversation at the top of the chat screen to prevent losing track of it.

HBO Max users can watch full-length pilot episodes of select HBO Max shows right in the Snapchat app. To get started, open a chat in the Snapchat app and then tap on the rocket icon in the lower-right corner. This will then launch the Snap Minis interface where the user can scroll down to find “HBO Max Watch Party” before tapping to open. At this point, the user will be asked to enter their date of birth, so that they can access age-appropriate content. After which, they can then invite friends by either sending a link in the chat, or sending a clickable sticker with the Snapchat camera. While watching a show together, there is the option to chat with each other and react to the on-screen action with Bitmojis.

What You Can Watch Right Now

It is expected that the selection of HBO Max shows will be updated on a regular basis. However, at launch, the selection includes a number of HBO Max Originals including the recent Gossip Girl reboot, as well as The Flight Attendant and Euphoria, starring Zendaya Coleman. Users can also check out the pilot episode of HBO’s DC Comics series Titans, before the season three premiere arrives in August. Other options include reality series Craftopia, dramedy Genera+ion, horror-drama series Lovecraft County, and the Selena Gomez cooking series Selena + Chef. Not forgetting, there is also the option to watch the first episode of the classic cartoon series Looney Tunes.

The ability to watch HBO Max show episodes on Snapchat is a smart move as it not only opens up another option for watching, but also adds the ability for users to watch together and even chat with each other. Not to mention, by only offering pilot episodes, the move may encourage users to open the HBO Max app to keep watching. Speaking of which, besides the ability to watch in the Snapchat app, subscribers can also download shows on their phones through the HBO Max app, allowing them to watch content from anywhere, and even without an internet connection.

