How to watch ‘Guild Wars 2: End Of Dragons’ in-depth stream – NME

ArenaNet will stream an in-depth look at Guild Wars 2’s latest expansion, End Of Dragons, later today.

The Guild Wars 2: End Of Dragons in-depth live stream is going live tonight, Tuesday, July 27 at 4pm BST, 8am PDT, 11am EDT. For those in Australia, this will be on July 28 at 1am AEST.

The stream will feature a 45-minute pre-show hosted by ArenaNet partner BirdOfChess, before a fifteen-minute countdown. The End Of Dragons first look live stream will begin an hour later at 5pm BST. There will also be a post-show following the live stream.

The pre-show will be exclusive to Twitch, while the countdown and main event will be streamed on Twitch, YouTube, and Guild Wars 2’s Facebook.

According to the Guild Wars 2 website, ArenaNet has “got a tidal wave of fun content lined up, including expansion features, a new trailer, details on the story and setting, elite specialization beta information, interviews with the development team, and more.”

There are less than 24 hours until the start of the “First Look” livestream for #GuildWars2: End of Dragons! https://t.co/hElR0ewjN0 #GW2EoD pic.twitter.com/p7PsOgf5K5 — Guild Wars 2 (@GuildWars2) July 26, 2021

Earlier this month, ArenaNet announced the End Of Dragons expansion would be delayed from late 2021 to early 2022.

“As expansion development has progressed and the real-world challenges of the past year and a half have changed the way we live and work, it’s become clear that we need a little more time to deliver our creative vision for Cantha” Guild Wars franchise lead and ArenaNet director John Taylor said.

World restructuring, also known as alliances, will arrive in game in 2022. Alliances aim to create a more balanced world vs world experience for players and release in a multiphase beta starting this year.

