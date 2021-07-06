How To Watch Dr Alex’s New Sky Kids Show – Bustle

Dr Alex has come a long way since his days of chirpsing by the Love Island pool, and his latest move might be the most heart-warming yet. Dr Alex has teamed up with Sky Kids on a brand new lineup of shows that aim to help children become more in-tune with their mental health and wellbeing.

Per the BBC, Dr Alex was appointed the government’s Youth Mental Health Ambassador in February 2021 and will feature in a series of five films made in collaboration with the Department for Education. The short films will be broadcast throughout the summer holidays on popular Sky Kids news shows including FYI: For Your Info and What’s On Your Mind?. Each segment will aim to shed light on the importance of being physically and mentally healthy, coinciding with the Department for Education’s goal of raising mental health and wellbeing awareness in schools across the UK.

“All children need to know that their mental health matters”

“I’m so proud and excited to share these videos on wellbeing today which build on content already in the school curriculum,” said Dr Alex of the project. “They’ll be free for summer schools and holiday clubs, and I can’t wait to see them in action – because being able to reach out in a safe and understanding environment has never been more important, and all children need to know that their mental health matters.”

In a statement to Bustle it was confirmed the Sky Kids summer lineup will also include the brand new series Clam Brain starring Frankie Bridge of The Saturday’s fame, and the second series of Dreamflight, a mindfulness series featuring narration by the likes of Julie Walters and Russell Tovey.

Speaking of the Sky Kids initiative, the Director of Kids Content at Sky UK and Ireland, Lucy Murphy, said the broadcaster is “proud” of the summer lineup and what it aims to achieve. “There is this cultural ideal that our childhoods should be carefree, but the reality is no matter your age there are emotional challenges to face,” said Murphy.

“At Sky we recognise the impact the pandemic has had on families and we’re really proud to be commissioning shows that shine a spotlight on mental wellbeing and offer kids practical exercises from experts that can help them navigate this hectic world in which we live,” she added.