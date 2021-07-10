how-to-watch-argentina-vs-brazil-in-the-copa-america-final-live-from-nigeria

All you need to know about where to watch the final of the 47th edition of the competition organised by Conmebol

Argentina square up against Brazil in the final of the 2021 Copa America that will be staged at the iconic Estadio do Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, on Saturday night.

Tite’s Little Canary are looking to successfully defend the title won two years ago on home soil, while the White and Sky Blues – will be looking for continental glory after 28 years.

Gabriel Batistuta’s second-half brace propelled Argentina to a 2-1 triumph over Mexico in the final of the 1993 edition hosted by Ecuador.

Goal has what you need to know about who is playing who and where to watch Lionel Scaloni’s men try Brazil for size from Nigeria.



Where to watch or stream Argentina vs Brazil in Nigeria

The Copa America final is telecast on Hesgoal.com and Bein Sports in Nigeria.

Date Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream July 11 01:00 AM Argentina vs Brazil Bein Sports, Hesgoal.com

Copa America Final Preview

The eternal rivals last met in an international friendly where Argentina emerged 1-0 victors over Tite’s men at Riyadh’s Mrsool Park.

Lionel Messi’s 13th-minute effort was all the Argentines needed to earn the bragging rights in the keenly contested affair.

Argentina come into this game on the back of an impressive run that has seen them stay unbeaten in their last 19 games in all competitions.

Their last defeat came against the Brazilians in a 2019 Copa America semi-final fixture as they bowed 2-0 with Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino finding the net in Belo Horizonte on July 3.

They will be banking on inspirational captain Messi to help them end their 28-year curse. To achieve this, they must be at their best to withstand the Brazilians who boast Neymar, Richarlison and Casemiro in their ranks.

Argentina’s Road to the Copa America Final

The White and Sky Blues was in Group A alongside Uruguay, Chile, Bolivia and Paraguay. Scaloni’s team topped the group stage with 10 points. In the quarter-final, they silenced Ecuador 3-0 and then beat Colombia 3-2 on penalties in the last four as the score after extra-time stood at 1-1.

Brazil’s Road to the Copa America Final

Hosts Brazil were in Group B alongside Peru, Colombia, Ecuador and Venezuela. The Little Canary handled by Tite topped that zone with 10 points. In the last eight, they defeated Chile 1-0 with Lucas Paqueta scoring the only goal. Again, it was Paqueta who was the hero as they edged Peru 1-0 to reach the final of the biennial football showpiece for the 20th time in their history.