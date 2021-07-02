How to use secret Netflix codes to find hidden or obscure TV and film genres – Business Insider

Netflix codes are special numbers that let you find shows and movies hidden from the homepage.

You can use Netflix codes to browse everything from broad genre categories to specific movie tastes.

Netflix codes can only be used on the website, but you can watch the titles you find anywhere.

There are thousands of movies and TV shows on



Netflix

. So why does it seem like Netflix always recommends the same ones?

If you’re looking for new movies or shows to watch — especially if your favorite genre is an obscure one — try using Netflix codes. These short codes let you find and watch titles that you’d never see otherwise.

Here’s how Netflix codes work, how to use them, and some of our personal favorite codes.

What are Netflix codes?

Although it’s easy to miss, almost every page on Netflix has a “code.” This code decides what shows and movies will appear on the page, and there’s a specific code for every genre and subgenre on the service. You’ll find this code in the page’s URL when watching via the website — not the mobile or smart TV apps.

For example, the Netflix code for “Animation” is 4698. As such, head to https://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/4698 and you’ll find all of Netflix’ most popular and recommended animated titles.

To use genre and subgenre codes, take the URL https://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/XXXX and replace the four Xs with the code you’ve found.

Every genre page has a code in the URL.



Every movie and TV show has its own code, too. You can use these codes to find other titles similar to the one you’ve got the code for.

For example, the Netflix code for their sci-fi horror show “Stranger Things” is 80057281. If you head to https://www.netflix.com/browse/similars/80057281 you’ll get every Netflix title they think is similar to “Stranger Things.”

To use specific movie or TV show codes, take the URL https://www.netflix.com/browse/similars/XXXX and replace the four Xs with the code.

Check out movies and shows that are similar to ones you already love.



Once you’ve reached the page you’re looking for, you can browse through the titles in two ways. By default, Netflix will just show you everything it recommends — but if you click the small square under your profile picture, and then Suggestions for you, you can pick a new order to browse in.

Your options include Year Released, which will order the titles from newest to oldest; A-Z, which puts them in alphabetical order; and Z-A, which puts them in reverse alphabetical order.

These are the absolute best ways to find titles that you haven’t seen or heard of before.

Pick between any of the four filters to find what you’re looking for.



Of course, to do any of this, you’ll need a Netflix code to start with. Here are some of our favorite codes, which you can use to find all sorts of content.

Netflix codes by genre

When you find a genre code you like, plug it into the URLs provided above, or follow the links.

You can find new codes by checking the URL of the Netflix page you’re on. The code will be the last string of numbers in the URL.

Comedy

Action

Drama

Animation

Documentaries

Miscellaneous