How to use Nelson Cruz, Barry Bonds and Hank Aaron in the same sentence – ESPN

<
>
Menu
-
- scores
How to use Nelson Cruz, Barry Bonds and Hank Aaron in the same sentence
10hDavid Schoenfield
NBA Power Rankings, way-too-early edition: Where the Bucks, Suns and every team stand right now
Los Angeles Lakers
2d
Tokyo Olympics open with muted ceremony
45m
Jets assistant Knapp dies following bike accident
New York Jets
14hRich Cimini
Big 12 officials hold meeting about OU, Texas
Oklahoma Sooners
11hHeather Dinich and Mark Schlabach
Horan: USWNT had wrong mentality vs. Sweden
50mESPN
Bucs get glitzy SB rings honoring hometown win
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11hJenna Laine
WR Hopkins, others question NFL’s vaccine push
Arizona Cardinals
16hJosh Weinfuss
LB Kendricks sentenced in insider trading case
Seattle Seahawks
18hBrady Henderson
Mercedes says ‘I’m back’ day after stepping away
Chicago White Sox
16h
Why many Olympians don’t want to carry the flag in the opening ceremony
3hAishwarya Kumar
Opening ceremonies: All the top moments
56mESPN
What it’s like to coach Simone Biles, ‘a once-in-a-lifetime talent’
3hAlyssa Roenigk
Potential Texas, Oklahoma move to SEC: The hurdles, domino effects and what we know so far
Texas Longhorns
10hESPN staff
Lightning to host Penguins in NHL ’21-22 opener
Seattle Kraken
15hGreg Wyshynski
No Messi until January? Barcelona face brick wall in registering new deal
5hESPN
Man Utd complete Sancho deal from Dortmund
1hRob Dawson
Mane, Salah, Sterling and the players providing contract conundrums
5hMark Ogden
UFC viewers guide: Cory Sandhagen vs. TJ Dillashaw has everything you could want in a main event
1hBrett Okamoto
Team USA’s RBI and Mexico’s first home run in history — from one power couple!
18hSusie Arth
U.S. women’s team appeals equal pay ruling
17mCaitlin Murray
Gold Cup quarterfinals: Will USMNT, Mexico fend off CONCACAF challengers?
17mESPN
Four reasons why everyone loves Tottenham’s Son Heung-Min
2hChris Wright
‘He had to say yes’: The historic challenge facing Duke’s Jon Scheyer
Duke Blue Devils
1dMyron Medcalf
Logan Paul, UFC great Silva in talks to box in ’21
2dMike Coppinger
2021 Fantasy football draft kit: Rankings, cheat sheets, mock drafts, sleepers and analysis
5dFantasy staff
EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
Get ESPN+
- Facebook Messenger
11:42 PM ET
-
David SchoenfieldESPN Senior Writer
Close
- Covers MLB for ESPN.com
- Former deputy editor of Page 2
- Been with ESPN.com since 1995
Follow on Twitter
- Facebook Messenger
Nelson Cruz is so old that when he first signed with the New York Mets in 1998, Roger Maris still held the single-season home run record.