How To Use Air Purifiers? – Times of India

There are several unseen particles suspended in the air along with dirt and smoke which are not visible to the human eye. These pollutants affect the everyday living of people with breathing problems like Asthma, people who have allergies and it even affects the lives of healthy people.

Air purifiers are useful in letting in the dirty air, cleaning it and letting out clean air that is not harmful to even the most vulnerable to air pollution.

Here is how you can use an air purifier in your home or office.

Step 1: Choose the best location

Air purifiers need space on all 4 sides. Ensure that you have enough space behind the air purifier and above it for proper circulation of the air. Purifiers are available in various sizes, do ensure that you have enough space for large air purifiers too.

Coway Professional Air Purifier Coway Air Purifier's HEPA filter has the ability to remove up to 99.97% of airborne and up to 99.99% of viruses and pollutants. The filter has a long life which means that you would not have to take the headache of changing filters regularly. The smart design of the air purifier ensures an innovative flow path for high efficiency. It has a slim design and can get fitted anywhere in the house, it not only makes your home more practical but adds to the then entire design theme as well.

Get it here:

Step 2: Point the flow towards the right direction



If the room is large make sure you have placed the purifier in such a way that air reaches the farthest corners of the room. In a smaller room, you can place the purifier wherever you want. Maintain a gap between the walls and the purifier. In a smaller room, the circulation and the reach of clean air would be higher.

Philips AC1217/20 Air Purifier This air purifier from Philips can be applied to any small or medium room. The special auto-purification mode of the purifier effectively removes pollution, dirt, and smoke. The quiet and constant clean operation means you can leave the purifier on when sleeping as well.

Get it here:

Step 3: Do not turn it off

The air purifiers today are energy efficient and can be left on for hours. For a home, you can leave it on for several hours a day. The energy-efficient purifiers will continue to clean the air with efficiency and with a noiseless operation.

Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier (Advanced Technology), Wi-fi & Bluetooth Enabled Dyson Air Purifier automatically senses and reports air quality levels on the LCD screen and a mobile app in real-time. It has 360 degrees HEPA and Carbon Filter. 350 degrees oscillation ensures proper circulation throughout the room; personalized angle feature. It is suitable for medium to large size rooms with a coverage area of up to 600 sq. ft. Its connectivity options include WiFi and Bluetooth.

Get it here:

Get small room air purifiers here:

Step 4: Keep windows and doors closed

Just like an air conditioner won’t cool a room when doors and windows are open. Similarly, air purifiers cannot clean when doors and windows are open. If you need the best results from your air purifier then keep the doors and windows closed.

This purifier comes fitted with HEPA dust collection technology for trapping harmful pollutants from the air. This filter's specially treated carbon filter has great adsorption properties for odour/foul smell, oxides of Sulphide and Nitrogen, dust, cigarette smoke etc. The inbuilt ionizer improves the air quality and refreshing air in the room. It also features a one-touch child lock for safety purposes.

Get it here:

Get air purifiers for the office here:

Step 5: Change Filters Regularly

HEPA and carbon filters need a change annually. Do read the manufacturer’s guidebook to know when and how to replace the filters. You can easily purchase the filters online and conveniently change them at home.

Get air purifier filters here:

Other FAQs

Can I sleep with the air purifier on?

Yes, you can sleep with air purifiers on and that would not cause any trouble to you while sleeping. Rather, it would help you sleep better. Does an air purifier make air dry?

No, air purifiers do not remove moisture from the air and do not make it dry. Air purifiers remove pollutants from the air. Why should I get the air purifier filters changed?

You should get air purifier filters changed annually because filters accumulate dirt and other pollutants

