How to Use a VPN to Watch Netflix Outside Your Country – WRCB-TV

Thanks to the rise of cord-cutting, Netflix is often the only source of entertainment a user needs to enjoy their favorite shows. But, as soon as you cross country borders, you may find that many TV shows and movies are actually unavailable. This is all thanks to copyright protection. In the world of licensing agreements, digital content is frequently restricted to specific regions for the sake of exclusivity. To access these geo-restricted shows, you’ll need to use a virtual private network (VPN).

A quality VPN for Netflix will legally hide your IP address, which effectively masks your real location in order to unblock Netflix libraries in other countries. Netflix is notorious for flagging VPN servers and blocking related IP addresses from their site. Very few VPNs can successfully bypass these firewalls.

For the ones that are, we provide easy instructions on how to set up a Netflix VPN.

How to Watch Netflix with a VPN

Not all VPNs work with Netflix, but those that do are easy to set up and use. Follow these four simple steps to unlock your favorite movies and TV shows from virtually anywhere in the world.

Unlike other streaming services, Netflix is especially adept at blocking VPN servers. You’ll want to choose a provider with a proven record for unblocking Netflix libraries in other countries. Or at the very least, look for a VPN that offers a free trial or a money-back guarantee for you to test the service yourself.

2. Download and install your VPN app on your device(s)

Once you’ve selected a VPN, the first thing you need to do is download the application on your device(s). Providers usually have a Downloads page on their website. If your VPN subscription comes with multiple connections, we recommend downloading the app on as many of your devices as you can.

3. Connect to a VPN server

After downloading your VPN app, log in to your account. Then, decide which Netflix library you want to access and connect your device to a VPN server in that country. For example, to unblock Modern Family on Canada Netflix, you’ll need to use a server located in Canada.

4. Go to Netflix.com and play a video

If your video doesn’t load right away, try clearing your browser’s cache or selecting another server in that country (if your VPN offers more). This may take a few tries before working as Netflix frequently blocks VPN servers. Providers like CyberGhost, however, continually add new servers to their network for precisely this reason.

Finding a reliable VPN for Netflix can be difficult. Many VPN providers advertise streaming features, but when it comes time to deliver on those promises they fail almost immediately. To help you find a top Netflix VPN, our experts reviewed top providers to see which ones offered the best connection speeds, network size, and of course streaming ability.

Each VPN listed below passed our IP leak tests, was able to unblock multiple Netflix libraries in places like the UK and Canada, and offers thousands of servers to choose from worldwide.

Time to binge your favorite shows from (almost) anywhere.

Depending on which VPN you choose, it may take a few tries before you find a server that can unblock Netflix in another country. But with enough persistence, you should be able to watch your favorite shows uninterrupted. Netflix works hard to identify and block VPN servers to protect their copyright agreements, and you can’t blame them for it. That being said, there are several great VPNs for Netflix that work even harder to make your binge dreams come true.