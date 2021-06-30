How to Unlock The Loki Skin in Fortnite | Screen Rant – Screen Rant

Loki joins his brother and the Avengers in Fortnite as the July Crew Pack skin. To unlock the outfit, players will need to subscribe to Fortnite Crew.

With the start of a new month, Fortnite Crew subscribers can access the latest Fortnite Crew Pack, which includes V-Bucks, Loading Screens, and an exclusive monthly skin and cosmetic item set not available any other way. July 2021 brings a highly anticipated exclusive skin to Fortnite Crew: Marvel’s Loki Laufeyson, the God of Mischief. Fortnite Crew is Epic Games’ Fortnite monthly subscription service, which grants players access to the seasonal Battle Pass, a number of V-Bucks to spend every month on new items from the Item Shop, and several specially curated cosmetics. The subscription requires a recurring payment, so players will need to spend real money if they want to sign up.

Loki joins his brother Thor and the other Marvel superheroes from Fortnite Season 4’s epic crossover and is only available via the subscription. There is no other way to purchase the skin from the Item Shop or win it in-game. Epic Games appears to have timed this release perfectly, as a new episode of Loki lands on Disney+ on June 30, the same day subscribers will begin receiving their July Fortnite Crew Pack. For players who want to bring Loki to the island, here’s how to subscribe to Fortnite Crew and everything that comes with this exclusive skin.

Everything Included in the July 2021 Fortnite Crew Pack

When players subscribe to Fortnite Crew, they not only unlock the Loki skin but will also receive the other cosmetics that belong in the set and rewards that apply every month with the subscription. Everything players can unlock in the Fortnite Crew Pack for July 2021 appears below:

Loki Laufeyson Outfit

Loki’s Cape Back Bling

Loki’s Scepter Pickaxe

Chitauri Chariot Glider

Loki’s Welcoming Loading Screen

Chapter 2 Season 7 Battle Pass or a one-time reimbursement of 950 V-Bucks

1,000 V-Bucks (received monthly on billing date)

The outfit and other items are styled after Marvel’s 2012 Avengers film. Once players unlock these items from the Crew Pack, they are theirs to keep forever, even after they cancel their subscription.

Players who subscribe before 8 p.m. ET on June 30 will also receive the June 2021 Fortnite Crew Pack, which contained Mecha Cuddle Master’s cosmetic set.

How to Get the Fortnite Crew Pack for July 2021

Fortnite fans can only unlock the Loki skin by purchasing a subscription to Fortnite Crew. The subscription requires a monthly payment of $11.99 USD. It can be purchased from the Item Shop or in the Battle Pass tab while in-game. Players can purchase their subscription any time before the end of July to receive the rewards. For fans of Fortnite who frequently spend money on V-Bucks and other items, the subscription may be a good deal.

It is possible for players to purchase the subscription to access the Loki skin, then cancel later this month to avoid the monthly billing charges. All Crew Pack items and V-Bucks received while subscribed can be kept forever, so this may be a viable option and a good way to get reimbursed for the Season 7 Battle Pass. Players should note, however, that they will not be reimbursed for the Battle Pass again if they choose to cancel their subscription and later re-subscribe.

Players who already have a subscription to Fortnite Crew can expect to receive their July Pack starting at 8 p.m. ET on June 30. To claim it, they will need to log into their account on the platform from which they subscribed to Fortnite Crew. They should be able to begin playing using their new skin immediately. It is important to note that Nintendo Switch and PlayStation subscribers will only be able to use their V-Bucks at the Item Shop on their console and cannot access those V-Bucks from another system, even if they log into their account. However, the Fortnite Crew Pack items, and any items purchased with the monthly V-Bucks from Fortnite Crew, are account-based rather than platform-based and can be used on any device, as long as players log in first.

Fortnite is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Android.





