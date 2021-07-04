How to Unlock Every Ability in Legend of Mana | Screen Rant – Screen Rant

Legend of Mana has a wide variety of abilities for players to unlock. This guide will show players how they can unlock every ability in the game.

The Legend of Mana remake is here and comes along with a slew of abilities for players to unlock. This guide will show players how they can unlock every ability in the game. While Square Enix has been pushing out quality titles within the Kingdom Hearts and Final Fantasy series, this JRPG giant has also been focusing on bringing over some of their older titles back in the form of remakes. Recently announced at E3 2021, they plan to release the first 6 Final Fantasy titles on Mobile devices with upgraded visuals. While Legend of Mana isn’t one of the most iconic series to come from Square, it is still a classic title that has received a substantial update with better graphics and musical quality. This game functions a bit differently in how it handles its “ability-gaining” mechanics. This guide will show players how they can unlock every ability in the game.

While this is a party-based RPG, players are given a small set of abilities from the very beginning. These abilities can be used in battle and leveled up through experience. While the exact number of XP isn’t present, leveling up these abilities will create new abilities for players to use. Players can then combine these abilities to form entirely new ones. This guide will show players every ability combination and how to unlock them.

How To Unlock Every Ability in Legend of Mana

A handful of abilities are given to the player from the very beginning. Here’s what players need to do to unlock the rest of them.

Jump: Players begin the game with this ability.

Players begin the game with this ability. Defend: Players begin the game with this ability.

Players begin the game with this ability. Retreat: Players begin the game with this ability.

Players begin the game with this ability. Lunge: Players begin the game with this ability.

Players begin the game with this ability. Crouch: Players begin the game with this ability.

Players begin the game with this ability. Cheer: Players begin the game with this ability.

Players begin the game with this ability. Spin: Players begin the game with this ability.

Players begin the game with this ability. Push: Players begin the game with this ability.

Players begin the game with this ability. Somersault: Combine Jump and Lunge.

Combine Jump and Lunge. Back-roll: Combine Jump and Retreat.

Combine Jump and Retreat. High-jump: Combine Jump and Crouch.

Combine Jump and Crouch. Double-jump: Combine Jump and High-jump.

Combine Jump and High-jump. Counterattack: Combine Defend.

Combine Defend. Grapple: Combine Defend and Push.

Combine Defend and Push. Defensive Lunge: CombineDefend and Lunge.

CombineDefend and Lunge. Whirl: Combine Grapple and Spin.

Combine Grapple and Spin. Bash: Combine Push and Whirl.

Combine Push and Whirl. Tackle: Combine Push and Lunge.

Combine Push and Lunge. Back-flip: Combine Back-roll and High-jump.

Combine Back-roll and High-jump. Counterstrike: Combine Counterattack.

Combine Counterattack. Moonsault: Combine High-jump and Somersault.

Combine High-jump and Somersault. Evade: Combine Retreat and Lunge.

Combine Retreat and Lunge. Toss: Combine Bash and Crouch.

Combine Bash and Crouch. Flip-kick: Combine Back-roll and Back-flip.

Combine Back-roll and Back-flip. Taunt: Combine Cheer and Retreat.

Combine Cheer and Retreat. Slide: Combine Crouch and Lunge.

The best thing for players to do is the continue to swap between them. That’s the best way to level them all up. Unlocking them will make the player as versatile as possible. It’s perfect for adapting to any situation.

Legend of Mana is available now on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.





