How to turn on left behind alerts for AirTags on iPhone and iPad – iMore

After several years of whispers and rumors, Apple finally released the AirTag item tracker in 2021. It was Apple’s first foray into a crowded market with competitors like Tile and Chipolo. However, it was missing one crucial feature for some people: notifications when you leave an AirTag behind.

Thankfully, with iOS 15, Left Behind alerts are now possible for AirTags, as well as other item trackers utilizing AirTag technology, like the Chipolo ONE Spot. Here’s how to turn on left behind alerts for AirTags on iPhone and iPad.

Apple occasionally offers updates to iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, and macOS as closed developer previews or public betas. While the betas contain new features, they also contain pre-release bugs that can prevent the normal use of your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, or Mac, and are not intended for everyday use on a primary device. That’s why we strongly recommend staying away from developer previews unless you need them for software development, and using the public betas with caution. If you depend on your devices, wait for the final release.

How to enable left behind alerts for AirTags in iOS 15

Launch the Find My app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap the Items tab. Tap on an AirTag that you want to enable alerts for. Source: iMore Scroll down until you see the Notifications section. Tap Notify When Left Behind. Tap the toggle for Notify When Left Behind to ON (green). To customize this further, tap New Location under where it says Notify Me, Except At. Adjust your target area location as you prefer. Tap Done. Tap Done again to save your alert. Source: iMore

And that’s it. Once this setting is enabled, you’ll get an alert whenever you leave the vicinity you’ve specified without that particular AirTag. The option to add specific locations that won’t trigger this give you an additional layer of customization, so you can tailor it to fit your needs best.

Don’t forget though, if you are positive you’ve misplaced your AirTag or think it’s lost, make sure to put it into Lost Mode. This way, you can utilize the entire Find My network to track down where your missing AirTag is.

Questions?

As you can see, with iOS 15, it’s super easy to turn on left behind alerts for AirTags on your iPhone or iPad. Honestly, it’s a feature that I’ve been wanting on AirTag since day one, so it’s nice to see it coming through in a software update rather than new hardware. With left behind alerts, it puts AirTag back up there with the competition in terms of best item trackers.

Do you have questions about enabling left behind alerts for your AirTags with iOS 15? Let us know in the comments.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.