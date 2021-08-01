How to Track an iPhone of a Family Member – GISuser.com

If a loved one recently lost an iPhone, assure them by letting them know that it’s possible to track the phone. However, tracking the phone can be a challenge when you don’t have the correct information.

Luckily, there’s a lot of information on how you can do this, and you can read this guide here.

How to Track an iPhone

You have various options for tracking a lost iPhone, each with specific functions and limitations. These methods include:

Use Find My to Track a Family Member’s iPhone.

The Find My App lets you track any of your Apple Devices. You can use it to find items using the Airtag easily. It works on all Apple devices, and even if they are offline. Apple also has strict rules about access to such location data.

The app will send information to Apple after you signal it as lost or trigger the “Send Last Location” function. The information goes through encryption and is stored on Apple servers for not more than one day.

It also has the Activation Lock function, which stops the thief from accessing or selling the device. It’s an automatic feature that will require logins to access the device. However, you have to activate the app beforehand and ensure it contains your .imate information.

Use a Phone Monitoring App to Track an iPhone.

It refers to a mobile app that you can use to track your Apple device. You have many options in this category, and it’s best if you go for a .imate application from the Apple store. You may have to be equipped with details such as the phone number, emails, IMEI, and others.

The app should let you access features such as real-time location pings, sound activation, and the ability to erase your device. The common apps in this category include mSpy, FlexiSpy, and others.

Try and find out beforehand about each app’s functions and limitations. Doing this will make it easy to locate an app that best suits your loved one’s ability to track their device conveniently. Some phone monitoring apps might require jailbreaking or rooting procedures.

Precautions to Take to Never Lose an iPhone

There are various measures you can take to ensure the safety of your apple device, including:

Always Keep the Phone Within Your Reach

When a phone is close to you, you will find it easy to account for the presence of whoever accesses the device. Furthermore, you can also act as an excellent deterrent for malicious people who often look for the slightest opportunity to compromise your device.

If you find it hard keeping your phone on a desk, purchase a phone cover that comes with a leash, or keep it deep inside your pockets.

Suggest the Use of Strong Password

Using a strong password is vital in securing any device. While a password help prevents phone theft, it’s an excellent obstacle to any malicious individuals. Once you have created a strong password, ensure that you never let other people access such delicate information.

A good password often has a few specific characteristics, including:

It includes letters and symbols.

It contains a unique mix of upper case and lower case letters.

It does not contain common phrases or terms.

Ensure that ‘Find My’ is Enabled Beforehand

Find My is a powerful app for location any lost Apple device. However, you have to activate it and ensure that you customize each setting to suit your needs. The steps involved in activating Find My include:

Open the Settings app. Then click on your name and then on Find My. If you want family and friends to find out your location, click on Share My Location. Then proceed to click on Find My and activate it. To access your device even when it’s not online, click on “Find My Network.” You can have the app send the last location of your device to Apple.

PRO TIP: Ensure that you activate the location services function on your device for this app to function correctly.

Conclusion

Before giving up on a recently lost device, realize that you can use many options to track it. You can use the traditional mobile apps to find the device and ensure your device is always safe. Doing this will help reduce any illegal access to your phone and to ensure its overall safety. CellTrackingApps.com is a great resource to find out how you can do so.