How to Share Tweets to Your Instagram Story Without Screenshotting – MUO – MakeUseOf

If you’re tired of screenshotting tweets you’d like to share on Instagram, fear not—a new solution has rolled out for iPhone users.

With so much great content on Twitter, it’s unsurprising that users often screenshot posts from the platform to share on other social media networks. And one popular place that this content goes is on Instagram.

Screenshotting tweets, however, can be a hassle. Luckily, doing so is no longer necessary.

In this article, we’ll show you how to share tweets on Instagram without taking a screenshot.

Fleets were a disappointing Twitter addition, but one of its other new features is likely to be more popular. On Twitter for iOS, you can now share tweets to Instagram stories.

Skip the screenshots –– sharing Tweets to Instagram Stories right from the share menu is now rolling out to everyone on iOS! Tap the share icon on a Tweet and select “Instagram Stories”. Once your Instagram app opens, you can resize/reposition the Tweet sticker before posting. https://t.co/R1qayqMwYl pic.twitter.com/yp82IH5Tuk — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) June 22, 2021

You will find this tool after clicking on Share Tweet. Before we dive into the guide, ensure you’re running the latest version of Twitter for iOS and Instagram.

Once you’ve got the latest version of Twitter for your iPhone, follow the steps below to share a tweet on your Instagram story.

Tap on the share icon on any public tweet. Select Instagram Stories from the Share Tweet section. Select Open to allow Twitter to open Instagram (This will only show up the first time you’re sharing a tweet to Instagram). A new Instagram Story draft will be created. Here, you can resize, reposition, annotate, and even add music, stickers, text to the tweet screenshot. Customize your post accordingly. Finally, tap Your Story at the bottom to add the tweet screenshot to your Instagram Stories.

If you want to, you can also share the message with your friends on Instagram by tapping Send to in the bottom right-hand corner.

The above works well for text-based tweets. But if you want to share a tweet with video content, the results aren’t as good. Currently, Twitter shares tweets with embedded videos as static images—so keep this in mind when sharing content.

Sharing tweets to Instagram has never been easier. Previously, you had to manually take a screenshot, trim the image, and then share it on Instagram. The process is now easier, although it’s currently limited to iOS users.

