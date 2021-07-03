how-to-secure-global-sporting-events?

From: Inside Story
As the return of major sporting events draws thousands of fans to stadiums, UN agencies are working to boost security.
As the return of major sporting events draws thousands of fans to stadiums, UN agencies are working to boost security.
After a 1-1 draw, Unai Simon made two saves in a shoot-out to keep Spain’s bid for a record fourth European crown alive.
England manager says win over Germany to reach quarter-finals will count for little if they fail to make the semis.
Denmark’s Thomas Delaney and Kasper Dolberg score first-half goals in victory over Czech Republic.