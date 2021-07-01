How to schedule a Google Meet appointment or start one immediately – Business Insider

To schedule a Google Meet call, you can use Google Calendar, Gmail, or Meet itself.

You can also start an “instant meeting,” a Google Meet call that begins immediately.

Once you schedule or start a Google Meet call, you can invite or share the link with anyone.

Google Meet

is one of the most popular video conferencing apps around. But to use it, you need to know how to make and schedule meetings.

Luckily, there are multiple ways to schedule Google Meet calls, or start them right away. Here’s how to do both on your computer or phone.

How to start or schedule a Google Meet call

Using Google Calendar

1. Open Google Calendar on your computer or phone and tap the plus sign icon to create a new event.

Create a new event for your Google Meet call.



2. Tap Add video conferencing or Add Google Meet video conferencing. Google will generate a meeting link for you.

You can add video conferencing even if the event is far in the future.



3. Tap Save to make the meeting.

You can then select the meeting on your calendar to see the link, which you can share with anyone you want to invite. You can also click Join with Google Meet to open the call right away.

As soon as you make an event, you’ll be given the Google Meet link.



Using Gmail

There are two ways to use Gmail to schedule a Meet call.

Open Gmail on your computer and click Meet in the left sidebar, and then New meeting. A pop-up will appear with a link to a meeting that you can share.

You can start a new meeting from any Gmail page.



Open the Gmail app on your phone and tap the Meet icon in the bottom-right corner (it looks like a camera). On the page that opens, tap New meeting. You can then start a meeting right away or schedule one using Google Calendar.

The Gmail mobile app has a page for Google Meet built-in.



Using Google Meet

1. Open Google Meet on your computer or phone and select New meeting.

2. Select Start an instant meeting or Get joining info to share if you want to start a meeting right away.

3. Select Schedule in Google Calendar to make a meeting for the future. Refer to the Google Calendar steps above for more information.

You can start a meeting right away, or schedule one for later.



Dave Johnson contributed to a previous version of this article.