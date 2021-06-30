How to save money when buying Apple TV+ – 9to5Mac

Apple TV+ is Apple’s streaming service, featuring original TV shows, movies and documentaries. You can subscribe here for the standard price of $4.99 per month. However, there are some lesser known ways to get Apple TV+ and save money off the headline price in the process.

One common misconception about Apple TV+ is that you can only watch it on Apple devices. This is not true.

Although the best audio and video quality of Apple TV+ content is available through the Apple TV set-top box, you can get the TV app on a wide range of smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV stick, Roku sticks, PlayStation, Xbox and more. First and foremost, if you want to try out some TV+ content, do not think you have to shell out $150+ for an Apple TV box.

If you are interested in Apple TV+ content but you are looking for cheaper alternatives to the $4.99 per month subscription fee, here are some options to reduce the cost …

Free trials

Firstly, free trials for Apple TV+ are widely available. Any new customer can sign up through the TV app or website and get a 7 day free trial. So if there’s just one series you want to binge, you can do that in the seven day span, cancel, leaving the service never having spent a dime.

Similarly, if you purchase a new Apple device, you can get a 3 month free trial of Apple TV+. The 3 month free trial cannot be redeemed more than once. That is, you cannot buy a new iPhone two years in a row and get the free trial twice. However, if it’s your first time subscribing, 3 months free is a decent deal. If you don’t want to pay, set a reminder to cancel before the end of the 3 month window. Unlike standard App Store subscriptions, the Apple TV+ hardware trial cannot be canceled early — or you lose out on all your remaining free period.

Free trials are also available through other retailers. Target Circle members can get a free 4-month Apple TV+ trial. Some smart TV manufacturers are also including Apple TV+ trials as a limited-time promo.

Free with Apple Music Student

If you are an eligible student, you can enjoy both Apple Music and Apple TV+ at a significant discount. A student subscription to Apple Music only costs $4.99/month (reduced from the standard $9.99/month rate for individual subscribers). And you get Apple TV+ thrown in for free.

To qualify for Apple Music Student, you must be a student studying at a university or college. After signing up, simply log into the TV app with the same account and you will have access to the full library of Apple TV+ content at no extra charge.

Save money with a yearly subscription

The headline price for Apple TV+ is $4.99 per month. However, Apple also offers a yearly subscription option. This isn’t very well advertised but you can actually subscribe to Apple TV+ on a yearly basis. The yearly plan is priced at $49.99 — representing a saving of $9.89 compared to twelve monthly instalments.

To subscribe to Apple TV+ yearly, first sign up normally. After you have signed up to the monthly plan, go to your Settings on your iPhone or iPad. Select Apple ID -> Subscriptions. Tap on Apple TV+. On this screen, you will be able to switch from Apple TV+ monthly to Apple TV+ yearly.

Save money with an Apple One bundle

You can buy Apple TV+ as part of an Apple One bundle. If you already use other Apple services, there’s a good chance you can save money by switching from individual subscriptions to a bundle deal, especially if you already use Apple Music.

Apple One is available in three flavors; Individual, Family and Premier. Apple TV+ is included in every tier. Apple One Individual costs $14.95 monthly and provides access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and 50 GB of iCloud storage. If paid for separately, these subscriptions would cost you $20.96.

Apple One Family adds Family Apple Music and an additional 150 GB of iCloud storage, priced at $19.95 compared to $27.96 if bought as separate subscriptions. And you can max out with Apple One Premier, and get 2 TB of iCloud storage along with News+ and Fitness+ for $29.95 per month.

Save money with Family Sharing

Apple TV+ subscriptions can be shared with up to six people. You and five friends or family members can setup a Family Sharing group, which allows you to share all your purchases and subscriptions. Whereas Apple Music charges extra for a Family plan, Apple TV+ costs the same $4.99 price regardless of whether you have one person or five using it.

Family Sharing works with Apple One too. Even if you are subscribed to the ‘Apple One Individual’ bundle, you can still share Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade with up to five family members via Family Sharing. So you can split the bill and save some cash.

