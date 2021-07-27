How to Run iOS Apps on Mac – Android Authority

For years, if Apple users wanted to run their favorite iOS apps on their computer, they’d have to do so via third-party applications, emulators, or other non-official methods. Now, if you own an Apple Silicon Mac (the newer ones with an M1 processor) and have the Big Sur iOS, you’ll have able to run iPhone and iPad apps on your Mac computer.

What’s the Benefit of Using iOS Apps on My Mac?

Applications on the iPhone and iPad have come a long way. Now, you can have the full functionality of word processors, video editors, and other applications in the palm of your hand. Especially if you work on your iPad frequently, you may want to transfer data or workflows from your tablet to your computer. With this new Big Sur OS update, you can do just that.

Can My Mac Run iOS Apps?

As mentioned, you can only run iOS apps on your Mac if your computer has an Apple Silicon chip. To check if your device is capable, follow these steps below:

Click on the Apple logo in the top left corner of your screen. Click on About this Mac. If, under the Chip section, it says Apple M1, then you’re capable of running iOS apps on your computer.

How to Run iOS Apps on Mac

Downloading iOS apps on your Mac computer is extremely simple. If you know how the App Store works on your Mac, you’ll have no problem at all!

Open the App Store on your Mac. Click on the search field in the App Store, and type in the app you want to download. Keep note that not all iOS apps are available on the Mac Apple Store. In the search results, select the iPhone & iPad Apps tab. Click the Get button next to the app search result. Download it, and you’ll be able to run iOS apps on a Mac!

What is an Emulator and Should I Use One?

With the new M1 MacBooks and its silicon chips, emulators have become rather obsolete and you don’t see them mentioned often like 10 years ago in the early 2010s. In short, an emulator is a program that ’emulates’ another kind of device or service. For example, in the early days of the Mac, you would have to download an emulator in order to run Windows OS on your Mac. Nowadays, there are more comprehensive services (one even built into the Mac itself) that allow you to do this more seamlessly.