how-to-paint-kitchen-cabinets-in-8-simple-steps

Painting kitchen cabinets is a straightforward DIY task that makes a major impact. Think about how your newly painted doors and drawers will highlight a beloved backsplash or enhance some dated fronts. If you’re looking to upgrade your kitchen, it’s time to learn how to paint kitchen cabinets. It’s relatively cheap, totally transformative, and will make you feel incredibly proud. If you’re particularly motivated, it could even be a doable weekend DIY project.

But make no mistake: Painting kitchen cabinets is not for the faint of heart. You’ll need grit, determination, and at least two pairs of pants you don’t mind getting paint on. The more kitchen cabinets you have, of course, the more time-intensive the job will be. You’ll also need a significant amount of space to lay out your cabinet doors for sanding, priming, painting, and drying in between. More patience means a smoother finish, too. If you’re banking on borrowing sawhorses and using your front yard, great—just be sure to check the weather first (rainstorms and freshly painted cabinets don’t mix). If you’re doing the job indoors, invest in these nifty little plastic tripods, and don’t forget to get some fans going and open the windows.

The time it takes to get through the project is a serious investment, but a worthy one. With a fresh coat of paint, your cabinets (and your whole kitchen) will be entirely transformed and the kitchen just might become your new favorite room in the house. Read on to discover exactly how to paint your kitchen cabinets, with simple, step-by-step instructions.

1. Gather your painting supplies

The first step for painting kitchen cabinets is to gather your supplies, of course. You will need:

Painter’s tape

Trisodium phosphate (TSP) cleaner

Wood filler

Coarse sandpaper (60-grit)

Fine sandpaper (360-grit)

A block or a mechanical sander

Bonding primer

Top-coat paint (matte or glossy, your choice, as long as it has good durability; for a suggestion, see step 8)

A paintbrush and a small foam roller

Drop cloths

Rick Watson, the VP of product innovation at Sherwin-Williams, warns against blindly choosing the cheapest brushes and rollers: “If you end up going with the dollar-store brushes and the $5 gallon of paint, it’ll look like it.” Spend the time to vet each supply with your local paint store professional. The extra time it’ll take to pick brush bristles off your cabinet doors or paint over unsightly brushstrokes is not worth the low price tag. Plus, the better the supplies, the more projects you can use them for in the future. Also, the more time you spend setting up a proper painting area, the less cleanup you’ll do afterward.

2. Remove cabinet doors, drawer fronts, and hardware

You’ll be able to paint every surface a lot more quickly if you take all of the cabinet doors and drawer fronts off their hinges before you start. To avoid one of the cruelest jigsaw puzzles you’ve ever done with reassembly, label each cabinet with a number, and give its corresponding door the same one. (You’ll thank yourself later.) You’ll also want to remove all cabinet hardware—even if you want to buy new hardware and replace the old, you need to start with a clean slate. The more prep and planning you do, the less frustration you’ll have throughout the project.

3. Clean the cabinets like you’ve never cleaned before

“Eighty percent of all kitchen painting complaints are due to lack of surface prep,” Rick says, and you shouldn’t let yourself fall into that percentage. You’re looking to degrease months (and possibly years) of cooking splatters and kitchen oils so your paint will be sticking to a clean surface. And for those of you who think you can just sand all that grime off—I see you. You can’t sand all that grime off. If you try, you’ll just be grinding all of that dirt right into the wood. Clean your kitchen cabinets thoroughly, using TSP cleaner to really get all that debris, oil, and grease off.

4. Use wood filler to repair any nicks

Look for any imperfections like nicks, holes, gouges, or scratches. Squeeze wood filler into the opening and spread it out with a putty knife. Let it dry according to the wood filler directions before proceeding to the next step. All this prepping and priming will make your cabinets look as good as new.

5. Sand the cabinet surfaces

“Sanding scuffs up the surface of the cabinet and opens up the pores of the wood for primers to sink in and create adhesion,” says Rick. You can do your sanding by hand if you’re a hero (or your cabinets only need a light sanding), but if you don’t want your arm to feel like it might fall off in the first 10 minutes, we’d recommend investing in a mechanical sander—or borrowing one from a DIY-ing friend. (Heads up: The removal of old paint can generate dust or fumes that have lead in them, so speak to your landlord before you start, or call 800-424-LEAD for more information. Always wear a mask while sanding, even if your old cabinets are free from lead paint.)

6. Prime the cabinets

Consult your paint store professional to be sure you have the right primer for your job; laminate cabinets will need a slightly different kind than wood cabinets. And test a patch in a hidden area before you start painting everything. “If the primer fisheyes, meaning you see a bubble forming on the surface, that tells you your surface isn’t clean enough,” Rick says. While everything dries, pour yourself an icy beverage—you’ve already accomplished a lot! (We told you this wasn’t for the faint of heart.)

7. Sand the cabinets again

Note: This step is strictly optional. But if you roll with the Type A crowd or you’re looking for a very professional-looking paint job, consider sanding the dry primer just to make sure there’s no grit, dust, or hairs from the brushes left behind. If you choose this extra step, you’ll need to use fine-grain sandpaper (look for 360-grit or above). Doing so will ensure a smooth finish—your future self will thank you, and you won’t have to repaint your kitchen cabinets a year from now.

8. Paint the kitchen cabinets

Wipe your cleaned, sanded, and primed kitchen cabinets down with a damp rag to get rid of any dust that may have settled while you ordered pizza, and get to painting. Kitchens are high-traffic, so you’ll want to choose a type of paint that’s really durable (Rick suggests this interior/exterior paint) for painting kitchen cabinets. But the finish—high gloss, no gloss, flat, or matte—is totally up to you. And there’s no need for a protective clear coat over the top. “If you want extra insurance,” Rick says, “just do a second coat of your pigmented paint.” Using a paint sprayer or spray paint is an option, but here we are sticking with the standard painting route. Let the paint dry completely before reinstalling your cabinets—consult the manufacturer’s instructions for estimated drying time, usually anywhere from one to eight hours.

Finally, give yourself a pat on the back. Once your doors and drawers are back on the cabinet frames, you’ve completed a kitchen makeover! Those new cabinets will be shining.

Bonus: Pick a fun paint color

If you go through all the work of painting your kitchen cabinets, you might as well pick a color you really love. Green—in all its shades and hues—has been on the rise in kitchens, so that’s a great place to start, whether you love a jewel or or an earth tone. White paint is a forever classic, and likely goes with everything you already have in your kitchen (just be aware of the potential for showing stains and grime). Black is a bold and moody option for creating a sleek look in your kitchen.

Another good idea for picking a cabinet color: Take cues from the other elements in your kitchen. Take note of the pieces you already love (the hardware? fixed appliances?) to come up with a harmonious palette. What color would complement your countertops? What color would highlight your backsplash? What color would stand out against your flooring? Most important, remember you can always change your mind and paint again—just refer to this step-by-step guide.

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest