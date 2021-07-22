How to make iced tea at home – foolproof recipe with just 3 steps – Daily Express

Queen’s Dubonnet drink is ‘unique to her’ says host
Hot weather calls for ice-cold drinks, with Brits turning to cold versions of their favourite beverages. Whether you’re a tea or coffee drinker there’s an option to have both cold – giving you your caffeine boost without compromising on taste.
Iced tea comes in a range of flavours and types of tea, with options to add fruit, syrups and sugar to your taste.
Common flavours include lemon, peach, raspberry and even lime.
The oldest dated recipe for iced tea was published in 1870, originating in the United States.
If you were to ask for an iced tea in the US, you would receive a sweetened iced tea – traditionally with a lemon garnish.
How to make iced tea at home – foolproof recipe with just 3 steps (Image: GETTY)
With the growing popularity in the UK, coffee shops also offer a range of iced tea beverages, with Starbucks having iced green tea, iced hibiscus tea, peach iced tea and lemon iced tea.
Costa Coffee also offer a peach iced tea, and you can readily buy Lipton’s iced tea in bottles from supermarkets in flavours like lemon, peach and green mint lime.
If all this talk of iced tea has your mouth watering, don’t fret – you can easily make your own at home.
Below are a couple of recipes for iced tea, so pick one to your taste and enjoy!
Iced tea recipe: You can make your own iced tea at home easily (Image: GETTY)
Easy Iced Tea
Recipe courtesy of BBC Good Food
Ingredients
- 6 tea bags
- 2 tbsp golden caster sugar
- 1 tbsp runny honey , plus extra to serve
- 2 lemons , 1 juiced, 1 sliced
- 1 orange , sliced
- small bunch mint , leaves picked
- ice
Iced tea recipe: Peach iced tea is a refreshing twist on the original (Image: GETTY)
Step One
Put the tea bags, sugar, honey and 1.5 litres water in a large jug.
Leave to infuse for 10 mins, then remove and discard the tea bags. Chill until ready to serve.
Step Two
Stir in the lemon juice, lemon slices, orange slices and mint leaves. Fill the jug with plenty of ice and stir again.
Step Three
Fill tall glasses with ice and pour over the iced tea, then serve with extra honey to taste.
Iced tea recipe: Add strawberries for a sweet flavour (Image: GETTY)
Peach iced tea
Recipe courtesy of BBC Good Food
Ingredients
- 200g granulated sugar
- 5 ripe peaches , 4 stoned and chopped, 1 sliced to serve
- 4 teabags
- ice
Step One
Tip the sugar into a pan with 250ml water. Bring to the boil slowly, ensuring the sugar is fully dissolved.
Add the chopped peaches and cook until very soft. Remove from the heat, mash the peaches with a fork, and leave to infuse for one hour.
Step Two
Sieve the syrup through a fine sieve into a jug, mashing the fruit to release all the liquid. The syrup will keep in the fridge for one week.
Step Three
Put the teabags in a large heatproof jug and pour over 2 litres boiling water. Leave to steep for four minutes, then carefully remove the teabags. Leave to cool, then transfer to the fridge until chilled.
Step Four
Stir the peach syrup into the iced tea with some ice, or pour a little of the syrup into tall glasses and add the tea.
Top up with more water, sparkling water or ice. Add peach slices to serve
Strawberry Iced Tea
Ingredients
- boiling water
- cold water
- ice
- teabags (Earl Gray or Black tea)
- sliced strawberries
- lime or lemon
- sweetener or regular granulated sugar, to taste
Step One
Steep tea bags in two cups of boiling water and allow to stand for around 10 minutes.
Step Two
Add sliced strawberries, juice of one lime or lemon and about four teaspoons of sugar.
Next, press the strawberries to release some of the juice.
Step Three
Finally, pour the steeped tea and strawberries into a pitcher, then add ice water. Stir until well combined.
Taste and add more sweetener if needed.