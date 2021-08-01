Home Business How To Make Ice Cream Bars – Guardian
As a lover of ice cream, it will be a sad tale of the “girl who started out with love and almost lost it” if I do not know how to make one of my favourite desserts. Ice cream bars are so easy to make and very delicious.

Ingredient


1 cup of milk of your choice


¼ cup of maple syrup


1 tsp of vanilla


¼ cup of butter

Method


Blend the milk, butter, maple syrup and vanilla until smooth.


Pour mixture into ice cream moulds and freeze overnight.


Pour caramel over the top then place back into the freezer until firm.

Enjoy.

NOTE: To make caramel, pour ½ cup of milk and ½ cup of sugar into a pot. Cook until the ingredient starts to boil while stirring for 10 minutes until the mixture thickens.


