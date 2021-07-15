How to Make Excellent Ice Cream at Home – The New York Times

Eating ice cream summons some of my most crystalline memories. Happily shattering the chocolate shell of my first Dairy Queen dipped cone on the way home from a steamy summer hike. Comforting myself with a pint of Ben & Jerry’s Half-Baked during a breakup. Slicing into the layers of a Baskin-Robbins Jamoca Almond Fudge cake for my best friend’s birthday as we sang and laughed together.
Working on the 2021 update to our ice cream maker guide was a formative ice cream experience of its own. After churning more than 40 pints while testing, I’m now enamored with making the stuff myself. I learned that relative to the sublime experience of eating ice cream, making it is pretty simple. And the blank canvas of a good base offers endless iterations of flavors, textures, and memories to be made. Though I read several classic recipe books, and Wirecutter reviewers have gathered important tips from testing machines since 2014, during my research I also spoke with three experts in making ice cream with unique and delicious flavors: Pooja Bavishi, founder of Malai Ice Cream; Hannah Bae, founder of Noona’s Ice Cream; and Lokelani Alabanza, founder of Saturated Ice Cream (which offers plant-based CBD ice creams). And these experts’ advice—gleaned from years of experience developing flavors at home and for their shops—can help you take your own ice cream making to the next level.
If you’re still shopping for a machine, check out our ice cream maker guide. All the ice cream machines we tested will deliver a decent frozen dessert, but the churn time, as well as the texture and mouthfeel of the ice cream they produce, can vary significantly. Your machine choice will likely depend on the type of ice cream you’d like to make, how often you want to make it, and your space and budget constraints. Regardless of which one you choose, you can use the following tips.
Chill everything, including your insert bowl, tools, and mix-ins
Find a great base recipe and customize it endlessly
There are two main styles of ice cream: rich French custard, which has eggs and involves a little more work (since you have to cook the custard), and Philadelphia-style, which has no eggs and is easier to make but is a little less creamy.
We recommend experimenting to find a base that you like (and that works with your ice cream machine), whether that means using sour cream for a little extra tang (something David Lebovitz suggests in The Perfect Scoop), trying a Philadelphia-style recipe with more heavy cream to add some richness without any eggs, or making a dairy-free option with coconut milk.
It may take some trial and error to find the base recipe that works best for you, but it’s worth the effort if you’re interested in concocting your own flavors. “If you have one good base, you can do anything,” said Lokelani Alabanza, founder of plant-based CBD ice cream company Saturated Ice Cream. “I make [flavors] from chocolate to hot chicken ice cream from one base.”
You can find a plethora of great ice cream recipe books, as well as recipes and how-to guides online, to help you. For our ice cream maker guide, we consulted David Lebovitz’s The Perfect Scoop: Ice Creams, Sorbets, Granitas, and Sweet Accompaniments, Fany Gerson’s Mexican Ice Cream: Beloved Recipes and Stories, and Jeni Britton Bauer’s Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream Desserts. All of these books have excellent tips for making ice cream, as well as enticing, creative recipes and practical gear recommendations.
Keep in mind that ice cream expands as it churns and you whip air into it. You may need to adjust your base recipe to work with the capacity of your machine so the ice cream doesn’t overflow. Most recipes should tell you how much ice cream they yield.
Go dairy-free with coconut or plant-based milks
If you want to make dairy-free ice cream, everyone we spoke with recommended using coconut milk. If you do consume animal products, “nothing can replace the beauty of dairy,” said Alabanza, but coconut milk or cream can help achieve a creamy texture. “The coconut is not so loud, and it helps bring out other flavors,” she said. In addition to carrying flavors well and having a decent amount of fat, coconut milk is also readily available and relatively inexpensive. But coconut still tastes like coconut. For different flavor profiles, you can experiment with other plant-based milks, though your ice cream texture will vary since plant-based milks may have different amounts of fat, water, and added ingredients.
If you’re looking for dairy-free recipes that skip coconut milk, we suggest finding those that incorporate some fat back in. The experts we spoke with said this would help create a creamier and more scoopable non-dairy dessert. Bavishi suggested using coconut oil (which may still have a slight coconut fragrance but is much milder than coconut milk or cream), while Alabanza suggested sunflower or safflower oil. You should follow the recipe instructions, but Bavishi offered a couple of tips for success: If you’re heating the non-dairy base and using coconut oil or some other solid fat, make sure it dissolves completely. And no matter what fat you incorporate, use a blender or immersion blender to emulsify the mixture before churning.
Don’t skimp on sugar or balk at stabilizers
Sugar helps prevent ice crystals from forming, so recipes that use enough of it will produce ice cream with a smoother, softer consistency. Since dairy-free ice creams can freeze on the harder side, using enough sugar becomes extra important in those recipes. Just how much is “enough” varies, but tried-and-true recipes like this coconut vanilla recipe from Serious Eats, which we used during our ice cream maker testing, can give you a benchmark. “There’s a reason why sugar-free ice cream kind of tastes a bit crumbly,” said Hannah Bae of Noona’s Ice Cream. “There needs to be a certain amount of sugar involved for texture and for taste too.”
The type of sugar you use can also alter your ice cream’s texture. Recipes that include liquid sugars like corn syrup can often yield a softer texture than those using only granulated sugar. Alabanza likes to use tapioca syrup for her plant-based ice cream because it creates a lovely texture, and it’s flavorless and both grain- and gluten-free. She also says dates make great sweeteners and lend creaminess to the texture (though they require some blending in). If you’re substituting sugars in recipes, keep in mind that different sweeteners have different sweetness levels, and that the different hydration levels of liquid versus granulated sugar can affect outcomes. It may be easier to look for recipes that employ liquid sugars (usually in combination with granulated sugar) to start with.
You can also look for recipes that include stabilizers such as cornstarch, or guar or locust gum, which you can get in small quantities online (note that we did not test any recipes including these gums). According to Bae, stabilizers preserve the texture even after your ice cream sits in the freezer for a few days. “The problem with homemade ice cream is that if you pop it in your freezer and then you let it sit in there, the texture is not going to be the same because the ice crystals continuously grow,” she said. “The texture is sort of volatile … because it’s not a rock-solid frozen product.” Stabilizers can help especially if you forgo eggs, which act as a binder. If you’re adding a stabilizer to a recipe that doesn’t originally include one, consider checking a few recipes that do, so you can get a sense of how much to use—and how to use it. Too much may affect your ice cream’s flavor, and some, like cornstarch, can taste chalky if not fully cooked through. Though stabilizers may have a bad reputation—in our interview, Bae drew a comparison to MSG—many are natural and commonly used in everyday foods such as half-and-half or non-dairy milks, as well as in many commercial ice creams.
Since alcohol doesn’t freeze, adding a splash to ice creams can also make them more scoopable. This addition can affect the flavor, though, and, of course, if you or someone you’re serving doesn’t drink, it’s best to avoid this method.
Infuse your base with spices, coffee, and tea (or even doughnuts)
You can also infuse different flavors into the base of your ice cream. To make its Masala Chai flavor, Malai Ice Cream steeps tea in the base and then strains the tea before churning. But you can steep anything. Alabanza said that to create a doughnut flavor, she simply added a dozen glazed doughnuts to her base, let it sit overnight, and then strained them out. “It was like you were literally eating a glazed donut,” she said.
Dairy carries flavor well and acts like a blank canvas, so use your imagination and local ingredients to inspire you—whether that means incorporating a flavor from your culture that you’ve been missing or using strawberries and mint from the farmer’s market. Just be cautious of adding watery ingredients to your base, which can lead to larger crystal formation. For example, Bavishi suggested cooking down fruit instead of using it fresh.
All of the experts we spoke with encouraged experimenting with flavors. “I always want people to know that you don’t have to go out and make this elaborate mix-in recipe … there’s stuff in your home that you can put into your ice cream, like any type of jam,” said Alabanza. “It’s limitless what you can come up with.” One of her favorite experiments was a peach chili-crisp flavor.
Add solid or saucy mix-ins to ramp up your flavors
Whether you’re adding cookie crumbles or a swirl, be sure to do it when the ice cream is nearly finished churning so your mix-ins don’t get soggy or sink to the bottom. If there’s space, you can add mix-ins directly to the machine and let the dasher (the paddle that turns inside the bowl) stir them in. Alternatively, gently layer them in by hand as you transfer the ice cream to a storage container.
There are two main types of mix-ins (or as the pros call them, inclusions): solid or saucy. They differ in texture, and you should use different methods to add them to your base.
- Solid mix-ins, also called “pieces” in the ice cream world, can include nuts, cookies, or cake bits. Bavishi advised adding them when the ice cream is basically done. “A minute before you would pull that ice cream, add them in so it distributes evenly,” she said. “The one thing you want to be careful of is that you do a folding motion because you don’t want to lose the air that’s in the ice cream, and you also obviously don’t want it to melt.” Bavishi’s company Malai Ice Cream folds cinnamon roasted almonds into its extracted rose ice cream, for example.
- Saucy mix-ins, also called variegates, include fudges, caramels, or fruit purees that you can layer into your base. Bavishi said that for Malai’s Mango & Cream flavor, the company puts its mango variegate in a squeeze bottle and layers it into the base after removing the ice cream from the machine, which creates a ripple effect so you get flavor in every bite.
You may need to slightly adjust your base recipe depending on what you want to add. For example, Bae said that if you wanted to add an ingredient with extra fat such as rich rice pudding, which she does for Noona Ice Cream’s Toasted Rice flavor, you could consider adjusting the amount of heavy cream you use. But ice cream is forgiving: “If you are tinkering with flavors and adding a lot of things, I don’t think you would get a bad ice cream,” she said.
Check for a soft-serve consistency
Most machines don’t tell you when the ice cream is done churning, so you have to use your best judgment. The ice cream makers we’ve tested take 20 to 45 minutes to churn a chilled base, so start checking on your ice cream after 20 minutes. It should be thick, and about the consistency of soft-serve ice cream, when it’s done. If you drag a spoon through the base, it should leave behind a valley.
Pack your ice cream tight to prevent ice crystals
When you remove the ice cream from the machine, it should look and feel like frozen yogurt—cold, but too soft to scoop. To “ripen” it into a hard ice cream texture, transfer it to a container and put it in the freezer for at least a few hours. Some people prefer using small metal hotel pans or loaf pans; the metal helps the ice cream freeze quickly, and the rectangular shape makes it easy to layer mix-ins. Bae told us that in her experience, metal pans keep ice cream the coldest during transport. During our research, we also came across the lidded, insulated Tovolo ice cream storage containers, though we haven’t tested them.
Try to move quickly. “Any kind of meltage that occurs when you’re making ice cream, and that even includes that split second that you’re folding in your inclusions, develops ice crystals,” said Bavishi. “So you want it to ideally go from your ice cream maker to your freezer as quickly as possible if you’re not eating it right away.” Try to pack the container tightly so no air gets in, which can also cause ice crystals to form. Bae said, “Fill it up all the way, or put Saran Wrap on top of it and squeeze it down so there are no air bubbles.”
Once your ice cream is ready and you’ve scooped some out, don’t forget to put the plastic wrap back on and get the remaining ice cream back in your freezer quickly. This will help it maintain its smooth, creamy texture—if you have any left to save, of course.
