How to Make Excellent Ice Cream at Home – The New York Times

Working on the 2021 update to our ice cream maker guide was a formative ice cream experience of its own. After churning more than 40 pints while testing, I’m now enamored with making the stuff myself. I learned that relative to the sublime experience of eating ice cream, making it is pretty simple. And the blank canvas of a good base offers endless iterations of flavors, textures, and memories to be made. Though I read several classic recipe books, and Wirecutter reviewers have gathered important tips from testing machines since 2014, during my research I also spoke with three experts in making ice cream with unique and delicious flavors: Pooja Bavishi, founder of Malai Ice Cream; Hannah Bae, founder of Noona’s Ice Cream; and Lokelani Alabanza, founder of Saturated Ice Cream (which offers plant-based CBD ice creams). And these experts’ advice—gleaned from years of experience developing flavors at home and for their shops—can help you take your own ice cream making to the next level.

If you’re still shopping for a machine, check out our ice cream maker guide. All the ice cream machines we tested will deliver a decent frozen dessert, but the churn time, as well as the texture and mouthfeel of the ice cream they produce, can vary significantly. Your machine choice will likely depend on the type of ice cream you’d like to make, how often you want to make it, and your space and budget constraints. Regardless of which one you choose, you can use the following tips.