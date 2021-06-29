How To Go Live On TikTok – Mashable India

The “Live” feature on TikTok Live” feature on TikTok allows creators an effective way to engage with their viewers, grow their viewership, and if you’re 18 or older, potentially make a little bit of money make a little bit of money .

But first, there are a few pre-reqs in order to have the ability to go live on TikTok.

Be 16 years old or older Have at least 1,000 followers

If your account does not have at least 1,000 followers, the Live feature will not be available to you.

Creators between 16 and 18 with 1,000 followers cannot be given “gifts” with TikToks in-app currency, but they can still access the Live feature to stream and interact with their audiences.

Now that we’ve covered that, here’s how you can go live on TikTok:

1. Open your TikTok app.

2. Tap the plus sign (“Create”) button at the bottom of the screen.

3. At the bottom, swipe to LIVE.

4. Select an image and enter a title for your live stream.

5. When you’re ready, hit the “GO LIVE” button.

Tap “Go Live” to start a livestream on TikTok.

You’re now live on TikTok! If you want to adjust your settings, tap the three dots icon at the bottom of your screen.

ExactlyNow go say hi to your fans.