How to get your Valorant Year 1 stats: Year in Review guide – Dexerto

As part of Riot Games’ celebrations for Year 1 of Valorant, players are able to access their stats from the first year of Valorant, including the number of matches won, damage dealt and KDA.

It’s crazy to think that it’s been a full year since Valorant’s release. Whether you played from beta, hanging around in Twitch streams waiting for an access key, or picked up the game more recently, there’s little doubt the game has been a smash hit among players.

To celebrate the success of Valorant from the past year, Riot are emailing players a summary of their stats, including games won, damage dealt and KDA. However, some players are yet to receive an email; if this is you, there are a few checks you can do that could make all the difference.



Riot Games Players can also see their shot distribution from the past year.

How to get Valorant Year 1 in review stats

Your first step should be to check the inbox of the email address linked to your Riot account. If you’re not sure which email you have linked, sign in to the Riot Games account manager with your username and password – it should provide a hint as to which email you’ve used.

If it’s not in your inbox, check your junk or spam folder.

If it’s still not there, sign in to your account on the Riot Games website and click on the Communication Preferences tab. Make sure you have the Communication from Riot Games box ticked, as this will give Riot permission to send you the stats.





Riot seem to be sending emails out in batches, so don’t expect to get one instantly. If you still haven’t received your stats a few days after July 10, it might be worth putting in a ticket to Riot Support to see if they can help.

By doing these checks, you can give yourself the best chance of seeing your Valorant stats from year one.