How to get the VALORANT Year in Review email – Dot Esports

To celebrate the one-year anniversary of VALORANT, Riot Games introduced the Year One Celebration event, which allowed players to earn free rewards and extra XP with their friends. But fans noticed another surprise in their emails when they received a review of the stats during the first year of VALORANT.

The stats include how many kills a player has achieved, their overall damage, the number of headshots they landed, and several other interesting facts. While most fans are enjoying the look back at their first year in VALORANT, some are wondering where their email is and if it is too late to get it.

Players who received the email opted in for communication from Riot Games in their Riot account preferences. This means they receive news, updates, and special offers from the company on the email associated with their account.

The email showing stats for the first year of VALORANT confirmed players received it because they agreed to receive marketing communications. This means that players who did not opt-in were not in the first round of emails, and it is unclear if Riot intends to send more.

just something you might want to add, you will only receive these stats if you’ve opted in to receive marketing communications from Riot. pic.twitter.com/BcbpbPzbtG — matt (@mattynut) July 9, 2021

To avoid missing any emails going forward, go to your Riot Games account and check the box to receive communication from Riot Games. Riot has not confirmed whether it will send another round of emails to players who opted in after the first round, but it is possible the company will send more batches in the near future.

If you are currently jealous of your friends showing off their stats in VALORANT, make sure to update your communication preferences to never miss out again.

