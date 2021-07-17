How to get the Pokémon Go Fest 2021 exclusive Pop Star or Rock Star avatar poses – Dot Esports

Pokémon Go Fest 2021 is adding in a lot of new content, including Pop Star Pikachu and Rock Star Pikachu as bonuses in a new set of event-exclusive Special Research.

These are two additional variants of the iconic Electric-mouse Pokémon from the cosplay line, with each having an exclusive move, along with their signature looks. Both Pop Star Pikachu and Rock Star Pikachu are available to players who complete “The Melody Pokémon” Special Research, though you can only get one of them, not both, at the moment. This decision impacts several other factors of the Special Research, since it has branching paths that can change which encounters you get.

Related: All Melody Pokémon event-exclusive Field and Special Research paths, tasks, and rewards for Pokemon Go Fest 2021

At the very last stage of the research tasks, whichever cosplay Pikachu you picked will also decide which event-exclusive avatar pose you get. If you select Pop Star Pikachu, you will receive the Pop Star Pose once you finish the last three research tasks. If you picked Rock Star Pikachu, you will get the Rock Star Pose, however.

In order to get either Pop Star Pikachu or Rock Star Pikachu, and their corresponding poses, players will need to purchase the $5 Go Fest 2021 ticket. That is the only way to access the event-exclusive research and the other content that will be locked behind the event’s paywall.