How To Get Rewards From Genshin Impact’s New Ayaka Heron’s Invitation Event – Forbes

Genshin Impact

miHoYo



Genshin Impact has yet another web game they’ve cooked up to celebrate the arrival of Ayaka, and it has us giving the princess a bunch of gifts that in turn, get us rewards.

The game is a little confusing however, particularly in terms of how you find Ayaka and what you’re even supposed to be doing, so I though I’d just write up this micro guide pretty quickly here.

First, here’s the web link for the game. There’s also a QR code you can scan to get it on your phone instead.

Once you’re there, you will see a number of storefronts that you can travel to within the city. Each will offer a pair of items with a two minute countdown timer. There is also an option to chat with customers, though there are only two different lines of dialogue before they repeat.

The “goal” of this game is to purchase a full inventory of the most luxurious items the stores have in order to give to Ayaka. Without a full inventory of luxurious items, you cannot even find Ayaka at all. You can recognize the “correct” items by the fact that they will sparkle, and the ultimate goal is to get your inventory to look like this.

Genshin Impact

miHoYo



If none of those items are in the shop, you can wait two minutes until they switch, or you can talk to customers to manually refresh them. Once you have a full inventory of items like that, a new prompt will appear in town and it will let you travel to the Kamisato Estate and give Ayaka your collection of presents. This will then result in you getting 40 primogems, 3 jade pieces and 20,000 Mora delivered to your linked in-game account.

Genshin Impact

miHoYo



So far as I can tell you can only do this once, but I’m not sure if maybe it resets daily or not. I kind of doubt you’ll be getting 40 primos a day from this, so it might just be a one-time thing. If so, this is a lot less involved than other web games they’ve done in the past.

I am currently grinding my way to getting Ayaka to level 90, at this point only limited by Sakura Blooms that are only respawning once every 48 hours, which is not ideal. In the meantime, time to deliver her some presents, it seems.

Follow me on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

Subscribe to my free weekly content round-up newsletter, God Rolls.

Pick up my sci-fi novels the Herokiller series, and The Earthborn Trilogy, which is also on audiobook.