How to find your perfect bra as 80% of women wear the wrong size

If you are wearing a bra right now, chances are you are wearing the wrong size.

Most women only go for a bra fitting just once in their life, so it’s no surprise that 80 percent of Brits are wearing the wrong size.

Getting the measurements wrong can lead to sagging, scarring, and back/neck pain, especially for women with larger breasts.

Katie Weir, from Curvy Kate, a lingerie brand specialising in D to K cup sizes, revealed that people should have a bra fitting every six months as it is a “great way to get to know your boobs and what is normal to you”.

She said: “Your everyday, go-to bra will last you up to one year. Always wear your new bra on the loosest hook and tighten it up as you wash and wear.

“Most bras have three hooks and eyes so move them up one in every four months to get the same 80 percent support from your band.”

Katie has shared her top tips on how to find your perfect bra size at home.

Signs that your bra is fitting badly Your breast tissue is falling out of the cup creating double boob and side boob

Your wires are digging into your armpit area or breastbone

Your wires are floating at the centre of your bra and not sitting back to the body

Your back band is riding up at the back

Your straps keep falling off your shoulders

Your bra cup feels like it is tipping forward

Straps are digging into shoulders

Strap sliders are super tight or super loose.

How can I find the perfect fit from home? Katie explains that the back band should feel firm and a two finger tension is usually used as an industry standard.

She added: “Around 80 percent of the support from a bra comes from your back band so it really wants to hug you.”

Breast tissue should also be encapsulated within the cup and wires of the bra.

“My top tip is that when you lift up your arm, the underwire should sit in line with the back of the armpit. This means all of the breast tissue is sitting within the cup,” explains the expert.

“Even in a plunge bra, your boob should be encapsulated in the cup and your bust should feel separated and not squished.”

When it comes to the straps, Katie said: “Straps should have use of the slider to the middle of the strap, in line with your armpit crease but this depends on height. It should never be adjusted to sit on top of the shoulder.”

Your everyday, go-to bra will last you up to one year

What if I have asymmetrical boobs? If you have asymmetrical breasts, you’re not alone – it’s actually more common than you think.

Women’s health expert Jennifer Wider told SELF: “It is actually more common for women to have different breast shape and size than absolutely symmetrical breasts.”

If you have a significant difference in size, Katie says the best way to balance your bust is “a stretch top cup as the stretch allows your fuller boob to fit within the cup and sits back against the smaller boob.”

She urges women to always fit their bra to the bigger side.

“Never compromise squishing to fit the smaller side, a final tip is to tighten your strap just a little more to lift the breast into the cup that bit more to help balance,” Katie added.

Another way to find your correct size is to book a virtual fitting with a professional service, who will walk you through the steps to help you find the best fit.

Understanding your boobs and checking them regularly can help you spot signs of breast cancer – one of the most common kinds of the illness in the UK.

