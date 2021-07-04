How to Find Out if You Have Been Blocked by Someone on WhatsApp – Gadgets 360

For WhatsApp users, there are certain ways to figure out if someone has blocked you on the instant messaging app. WhatsApp has been ambiguous about telling its users if they have been blocked as it aims to maintain the privacy of users. The messaging app doesn’t explicitly tell you if you’re blocked by someone but there are a couple of indicators to know if someone has blocked you. Here’s how to find out if you’ve been blocked.

Facebook-owned WhatsApp has laid out a few indicators to check if someone has blocked you on the messaging app. However, keep in mind that these indicators don’t guarantee that a contact may have blocked you.

How to find out if you have been blocked on Whatsapp

Checking Last Seen/ Online Status

One of the easiest ways to check is by looking for their last seen or online status in the chat window. However, it may also be possible that you may not see their last seen as they may have disabled it from settings.

Checking for profile photo

If a person has blocked you on WhatsApp, you may not be able to view their profile picture. However, if you are able to view the person’s profile picture and you have been blocked, you may not be able to see their updated profile picture.

Sending a message to the contact

If you send a message to the contact who has blocked you, you will only be able to see a single checkmark on the message, as opposed to double checkmarks or blue double checkmarks (aka read receipts).

Calling the contact

Any attempt to call the contact may not go through. You will only see a Calling message when you’re placing the call. However, it may also happen if the recipient of the call has no internet connection.

Creating a group on WhatsApp

If you try to make a group with a contact that you suspect may have blocked you, going through with the process of making the group will result in only you in that group.

