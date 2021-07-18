How to Find (& Get) Rathian in Monster Hunter Stories 2 – Screen Rant

Rathian is a staple in Monster Hunter and one of the many featured Monsters in Monster Hunter Stories 2. Players can find her egg and hatch a Monstie.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin features plenty of iconic Monsters that have been in various games throughout the series’ 16-year life span, bringing plenty of fan-favorite Monsters packed into a spin-off game. Scattered throughout Wings of Ruin are relatively newer Monsters like Kulu-Ya-Ku and Anjanath, but it wouldn’t quite be a Monster Hunter game without Rathian. Rathian is a flying wyvern Monster, able to defeat her enemies with both fire and poison – making her one of the more ferocious Monsters that players will encounter on their adventure.

Rathian is the female counterpart to Rathalos, the flagship Monster of Monster Hunter Stories 2. In-game, the two behave and attack nearly identically, but key differences see Rathian use more tail-related attacks to poison her enemies and less powerful fire-breathing moves. This is, of course, seen more often in the main Monster Hunter games, but Monster Hunter Stories 2’s turn-based style combat does a nice job of capturing the same behavior.

Before players can find Rathian, they’ll need to progress through the Monster Hunter Stories 2 story and make it to Alcala. Rathian’s fight is part of the main storyline, and after a hard-fought battle, players will be able to see Rathian appear in the wild. She’ll be seen wandering the fields of Alcala, where players can engage her of their own free will. This is where getting a Rathian Monstie begins, as players are able to fight her just to make her retreat to her den.

Whenever a Monster retreats to their den an egg will be placed on top of the appropriate den indicating where the Monster is located. This is also the location of their egg(s), and a sure-fire way to retrieve one to be hatched at the Monster Hunter Stories 2 Stable. Using a Paintball will increase the likelihood of Rathian retreating to a den after a fight. Rathian can always be found at the place where she was first fought at Mt. Harzgai, but there is no fast travel way to get there.

Another method that players should take advantage of is searching through Monster Dens in Alcala. Rathian will appear in Monster Dens after the first encounter, but it’s a rare chance. Her eggs can be found in Dens at random, too, but make sure the den being searched through is a Rare Monster Den. Monster Hunter Stories 2 Rare Monster Dens have the best chance of awarding rare Monster eggs with unique genes, but it will still take time as Rathian herself is a four-star rarity Monster.

More: How to Change Character Appearance in Monster Hunter Stories 2

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is available now for Nintendo Switch and PC.





Email



Death’s Door Looks Like Zelda Meets Hollow Knight In New Gameplay Trailer

About The Author