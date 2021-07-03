How To Find Genshin Impact’s Well-Hidden New Picture Book Event – Forbes

Genshin Impact

miHoYo



Genshin Impact has a new game event that has just launched today, but if you have trouble finding it, I wouldn’t blame you.

The new event is called Traveler’s Picture Book, and has to do with painting out a mural over time. But it’s not listed in the traditional event section of the game because it’s in a browser, but I can’t post a link to it, because you first need to log into the game and click through to it that way.

In short, you have to purposefully go through a rarely used section of the menu. Open your Paimon menu that you normally take to get to the store or your roster, and go to the “Special Event” section in the bottom right.

Genshin Impact

miHoYo



This will then take you to the actual Picture Book event page, and automatically authenticate your account, because it needs to link in-game actions to the event itself. It’s more than just logging in (though that is one of them). Today’s tasks include completing an expedition, collecting Noctilus Jade and putting a companion in your Serenitea Pot realm. Each day will have more challenges through the next week, and once you complete 18 of these tasks in all, you’ll win the grand prize.

And what are these prizes? You will get XP, Mora and Ore prizes every time you paint, but you will also get a “A Bloatty Floatty’s Dream of the Sky” furnishing blueprint for finishing one section, and then for doing all of them, another blueprint for “Cradle of Flowers,” a larger plant-based decoration that looks pretty cool. Genshin Impact has started to do a lot of specialty Serenitea items as motivators for events, which I suppose is better than the usual. There are also Primogems in here still for completing sections, so they have not done away with those completely.

Genshin Impact

miHoYo



It’s not a very difficult event, but it may be sort of difficult to find for many players who aren’t paying attention, given the weird way you need to access it, which I’ve only rarely seen before in the game. Usually you just do events in-game or go straight through a browser link, but here you need to do both.

Good luck with your painting, and you have about ten days to get this done, as the event wraps on July 13.

Follow me on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

Subscribe to my free weekly content round-up newsletter, God Rolls.

Pick up my sci-fi novels the Herokiller series, and The Earthborn Trilogy, which is also on audiobook.