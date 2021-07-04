How to Find Farmer Steel’s Favorite Places in Fortnite Season 7 (Week 4 Legendary Quest) – Screen Rant

During Week 4 of Fortnite Season 7, Farmer Steel has gone missing. To investigate his disappearance, players must visit some of his favorite places.

Farmer Steel has gone missing in Fortnite Season 7, and during Week 4, many of the Legendary Quests reward players for helping find him. Farmer Steel is a Fortnite original character and an NPC in Season 7 who spends most of his time on Steel Farm. This is a patch of farmland distinguished by the tall rows of corn northeast of the Corny Complex named location. Starting in Week 4, he was replaced by Hayseed while players investigate his disappearance. After searching the farm for clues, Hayseed will suggest players look for Farmer Steel at some of his favorite places. There are three locations Farmer Steel likes to spend time, and players will need to visit all three to complete a Week 4 Legendary Quest and earn easy XP.

Continue scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Because Farmer Steel’s favorite places are somewhat spread out, players may want to consider completing this quest while driving a car or flying a UFO. Though not required, using a vehicle can help players get the full quest done in a single match. Doing it on foot is possible but likely to require two or more matches. Farmer Steel’s favorite places create a triangle around the center of the map. All players have to do to complete the challenge is set foot in each one. Here are all Farmer Steel’s favorite places for players to visit to complete this Week 4 Legendary Quest in Fortnite Season 7.

Farmer Steel’s Favorite Places in Fortnite

There are three places on the Fortnite map considered Farmer Steel’s favorite. They aren’t too far from the Steel Farm cornfields landmark and form a sort of triangle in the center of the map. These are:

Uncle Pete’s Pizza Pit, northeast of Corny Complex

The shack southeast of Dockside Dish Satellite Station and southwest of Dirty Docks

A green house by a pond southeast of Believer Beach

Players can walk, drive, or fly to these locations to complete the challenge. There are several grounded UFOs that are easy to grab at the start of a match, including one at Steamy Stacks and another under the Green Steel Bridge just south of Corny Complex. Players can also shoot down UFOs found over any location that has a purple, glitching name on the map during a match. However, if players choose to use a UFO, they run the risk of being attacked by opponents trying to commandeer the Saucer. They also risk running out of battery and facing a crash landing before they can reach their final destination. Cars may still be a player’s best bet.

As with most Fortnite quests, players should consider completing this challenge in Team Rumble mode. Despite recent, disliked changes to Team Rumble in Season 7, it still remains the best place for players who want to complete quests without an elimination preventing them from finishing a task. Players respawn when eliminated and may face less opposition when seeking a vehicle to help them get to each place.

After visiting all three of Farmer Steel’s favorite places in Fortnite and coming up empty, players will receive 30,000 XP toward their Fortnite Season 7 Battle Pass. Hayseed will also suggest players put up Missing Person signs, the next step in this Week 4 Legendary Quest storyline. While it is not clear if or when Farmer Steel will come back, the possibility of more NPCs going missing adds a new layer of urgency to playing through this alien invasion. Players should be prepared to continue searching for Farmer Steel and their favorite NPCs as the season progresses.

Next: Fortnite: Where to Find Every Week 4 Alien Artifact (Season 7)

Fortnite is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Android.





Email



Genshin Impact’s Wrongfully-Banned Players Receive Compensation

About The Author