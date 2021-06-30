How to find a Siren Heart in Sea of Thieves – Sportskeeda

Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life has been live for a handful of days now, and there are plenty of new objectives to complete, like finding a Siren Heart.

Most of the new objectives that Sea of Thieves players can pursue are part of the tall tales in A Pirate’s Life. As a whole, they are all one package, in part one of the Sea of Thieves and Pirates of the Caribbean crossover event.

The Siren Heart itself is found in just one of the tall tales players will encounter.

In total, there are five tall tales that players can complete in Sea of Thieves for the event. They can all be found in outposts around the map. An NPC will be found near the docs called The Castaway.

Behind the NPC on a wall from a beached boat will be all of the books that players can pick up for the tall tales. They must be done in order from one to five starting with A Pirate’s Life.

Players in Sea of Thieves can then move on to the second tall tale in the event, which is where they will need a Siren Heart.

How to obtain a Siren Heart in the Sea of Thieves tall tale

The next tall tale in the Sea of Thieves and Pirates of the Caribbean event is the Sunken Pearl quest. There will be objectives within the tall tale that requires players to place a Siren Heart on a Siren statue.

Simly enough, Siren Hearts will drop from some of the new enemy types found in the game. These include the Ocean Dwellers and the new Siren enemies themselves.

Taking them out will give players a chance to find a Siren Heart as a drop, and they can be collected for the tall tale.

In the area of the statues, there should be ample enemies to fight beforehand that have a chance to drop the Siren Hearts. They will easily stand out, and they can be picked up and placed in the Siren statues to complete the puzzle and proceed.

Players should look around the area if they are having a hard time finding a Siren or more Siren Hearts. They may have been dropped or lost without the player knowing.

Sea of Thieves players can easily head back and trace their steps in the Sunken Pearl tall tale in order to find the Siren Heart.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

